Franco-Mine PDAC Delegation Closes the Market

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - In celebration of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2022 Convention, representatives from the Franco-Mine delegation joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group, to close the market.

Currently, there are 12 mining companies in South Africa, with 22 properties listed on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. In 2021, these companies raised approximately $55 million in equity capital.