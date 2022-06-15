Francis, Morneau, Ward and Martinez to be honoured by Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame on induction day

2020 inductees John Olerud and Jacques Doucet to be honoured in 2023

ST. MARYS, ON, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame will induct Jeff Francis, Justin Morneau, Duane Ward and Pedro Martinez in an in-person ceremony at the Hall of Fame grounds in St. Marys, Ont., on June 18.

The inductees come from three different classes: Martinez (2018), Morneau and Ward (2020) and Francis (2022).

Longtime National Post baseball writer John Lott will also be presented with the 2021 Jack Graney Award. The Hall presents this award annually to a member of the media who has made significant contributions to baseball in Canada through their life's work.

"We're very excited to hold our first in-person induction ceremony since 2019," said Jeremy Diamond, chair of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame's board of directors. "We're looking forward to celebrating the careers of four outstanding former players and a highly respected writer who have made tremendous contributions to baseball in this country on and off the field."

The Hall's 2021 class was comprised of 17 historical inductees and were honoured posthumously in a virtual ceremony in November. The group consisted of trailblazing players, executives, an umpire and an international championship winning team that were selected by a six-person Committee of Canadian baseball historians from across the country.

The induction ceremony will be part of a series of activities and a complete agenda for the three days of activities can be found on our website at https://baseballhalloffame.ca/

It should also be noted that 2020 inductees John Olerud and Jacques Doucet are unable to attend this year's ceremony and will be honoured in person in 2023.

Agenda of 2022 Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Events

*All times in Eastern Standard Time (E.T.)

Thursday, June 16

The Opening Pitch: at Left Field Brewery in Toronto, which will feature a meet and greet with inductees Justin Morneau, Duane Ward and Jeff Francis, plus other Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame inductees and media personalities. Food will be provided by Sportsnet Grill.

Friday, June 17

24th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic and Banquet

Saturday, June 18

Induction Ceremony: Pedro Martinez, Justin Morneau, Duane Ward and Jeff Francis. It will be emceed by Sportsnet's Hazel Mae.

For complete details and to purchase tickets for any of the events visit https://baseballhalloffame.ca/

