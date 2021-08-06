Franchise Group Intermediate L, LLC Reports Change in Holdings of NextPoint Financial Inc.

DELAWARE, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Franchise Group Intermediate L, LLC ("Franchise Group") (a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc.), transferred 6,415 Proportionate Voting Shares of NextPoint Financial Inc. ("NextPoint") to Motus Advisors, Inc. ("Motus") on August 6, 2021, pursuant to a success fee agreement dated May 1, 2021 between Franchise Group and Motus which also required the entry into of a lock-up agreement between NextPoint and Motus dated July 12, 2021 (collectively, the "Motus Transfer"). Each Proportionate Voting Share under the Motus Transfer is deemed to be valued at $1,205.20 per Proportionate Voting Share or $7,731,358.00 in the aggregate.

Immediately prior to the completion of the Motus Transfer, Franchise Group owned 67,400 Proportionate Voting Shares (representing an approximately 20% voting interest in NextPoint and approximately 40% of the Proportionate Voting Shares.

Upon completion of the Motus Transfer on August 6, 2021, Franchise Group owned 60,985 Proportionate Voting Shares (representing an approximately 18% voting interest in NextPoint and approximately 36% of the Proportionate Voting Shares).

Franchise Group's position in NextPoint was acquired through its sale of Liberty Tax to NextPoint and is held for investment purposes.

The head office of NextPoint is 500 Grapevine HWY, Suite 402, Hurst, Texas, USA, 76054.

For further information, including a copy of the corresponding early warning report please visit NextPoint's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or contact:

SOURCE Franchise Group Intermediate L, LLC

For further information: Andrew F. Kaminsky, EVP & Chief Administrative Officer, Franchise Group, Inc., [email protected], (914) 939-5161