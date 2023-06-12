FP Counselling Expands Their Team with Three New Therapists

FP Counselling welcomes Brooklynn Leadbetter, Vanessa Siso, and Hailey Allegro to their team.

CALGARY, AB, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ -- FP (Fresh Perspective) Counselling just expanded their well-equipped team of therapists to better serve those in need of counseling services. Brooklynn Leadbetter, MC, Vanessa Siso, MC, and Hailey Allegro, M.Ed. are proud to be joining the five existing therapists on the FP Counselling team. Each has a unique background and approach to therapy that will give clients more options as they choose which counselor is right for them.

FP Counselling understands the relationship between a psychologist and their patient takes mutual trust, respect, and understanding to build the comfort that openness and vulnerability require. Clients are first encouraged to digitally "meet" their therapists to determine which counselor's approach to therapy is right for them. Now, clients will have the opportunity to utilize Brooklynn Leadbetter's strengths-based approach, Vanessa Siso's client-centered, strength-based, and trauma informed approach, or Hailey Allegro's integrative approach to treatment.

"The team here at FP Counselling strongly believes every person deserves support that is tailored to their unique needs. Welcoming Vanessa, Brooklynn, and Hailey to our team is a major step forward in providing that individualized support. We couldn't be more excited about the addition of these three brilliant ladies and look forward to seeing them thrive in their new positions," says Farah Premji of FP Counselling.

As Leadbetter, Siso, and Allegro settle into their new roles, FP Counselling's clients will be able to choose between them and five others to determine which therapist to go on their mental health journey with. If you are interested in FP Counselling's therapeutic services, find out more by visiting their website .

About FP Counselling: FP (Fresh Perspective) Counselling is a service that offers a variety of therapeutic options including online counseling, individual therapy, couples counseling, family therapy, adolescent counseling, faith-based counseling, and counseling for anxiety and depression. They believe that there is no "one size fits all" approach to treatment, and utilize a variety of therapists with different backgrounds and specialties to determine which style of therapy is best for each individual.

