FP Canada™ recognizes top performing candidates on the October 2022 QAFP™ exam

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - FP Canada today announced the individuals who received the top three scores for the October 2022 sitting of the Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ exam. The following candidates have been awarded the QAFP Exam Award of Merit.

2nd place (tie)—Meghan MacPherson—Thorold, ON (Impact Financial Group Inc.)

place (tie)—Meghan MacPherson—Thorold, ON (Impact Financial Group Inc.) 2nd place (tie)—Alex Zegers—Peterborough, ON ( Edward Jones )

From left to right: Colin Pullen, Meghan MacPherson, Alex Zegers (CNW Group/FP Canada)

"I would like to congratulate Colin, Meghan, and Alex on their outstanding performances on the QAFP exam," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "We at FP Canada wish you the very best of luck as you continue to advance in your financial planning careers."

To obtain QAFP certification, candidates must complete a series of educational requirements including a two-year college diploma (at minimum), an FP Canada-Approved Core Curriculum Program and the FP Canada Institute™ Introduction to Professional Ethics course. They must also pass a national exam and have at least one year of qualifying work experience. To maintain their certification, QAFP professionals must complete the QAFP Professional Education Program—which focuses on the pillars of holistic financial planning, human behaviour, and honesty and ethics—within one year of achieving certification and adhere to the high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

The QAFP exam is a standardized national examination with questions focusing on specific elements of the FP Canada Standards Council Competency Profile. The four-hour exam consists of both standalone and case-based multiple-choice questions. The questions are created by practicing professional financial planners.

FP Canada offers the QAFP exam in both English and French three times each year. Candidates who wish to sit for the next QAFP exam can register by logging into their FP Canada portal.

About QAFP Certification

QAFP certification is a great way to start your career in financial planning. QAFP professionals have demonstrated the knowledge, skills, experience, and ethics to understand their clients' everyday financial planning needs and to provide holistic financial advice for Canadians that fits their diverse lives and supports their goals. This certification can also be a stepping stone to CFP® certification. This is Where Confidence Begins™.

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are about 17,300 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals and about 1,600 QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals (as of December 31, 2022), who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Visit the FP Canada website for more information.

