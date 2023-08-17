FP Canada™ recognizes top-performing candidates on the May 2023 CFP® exam

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - FP Canada announces the three individuals who earned the top scores for the May 2023 sitting of the Certified Financial Planner® exam. The following candidates have been awarded a spot on the President's List:

1 st place—Michail Tsirikos—Ajax, Ontario (Educators Financial Group)

place—Michail Tsirikos—Ajax, (Educators Financial Group) 2 nd place (tie)—Chantalle Bernier—Edmonton, AB (ATB Securities Inc)

place (tie)—Chantalle Bernier—Edmonton, AB (ATB Securities Inc) 2nd place (tie)—Adam Prittie—Ottawa, ON (Capital Wealth Partners)

From left to right: Michail Tsirikos, Adam Prittie, Chantalle Bernier (CNW Group/FP Canada)

"Congratulations to Michail, Chantalle, and Adam for their exceptional performances on the May CFP exam," says Tashia Batstone, FP Canada's President and CEO. "We at FP Canada commend you for your impressive achievement, and we wish you the best as you advance in your financial planning careers."

To obtain CFP certification, candidates must complete a rigorous education program, pass a national exam, have a postsecondary degree and demonstrate three years of qualifying work experience. To maintain certification, CFP professionals must keep their knowledge and skills current by completing 25 hours of continuing education each year, including at least two hours of professional responsibility focused continuing education. They must also adhere to high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™. To learn more about CFP certification, visit the webpage devoted to designations offered by FP Canada.

The CFP exam is a standardized national exam with questions focusing on specific elements of the FP Canada Standards Council Competency Profile. The six-hour exam consists of both multiple-choice questions and case-based constructed response questions. The questions are created by practicing professional financial planners.

FP Canada offers the CFP exam in both English and French. Candidates who wish to sit for the next CFP exam can register by logging into their FP Canada portal.

About CFP Certification

CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification is the most widely recognized financial planning designation in Canada and throughout the world and is considered the gold standard for the profession. CFP professionals have demonstrated the knowledge, skills, experience and ethics to provide holistic financial planning strategies and solutions at the highest level of complexity required of the profession and work with their clients to build a financial plan so that they can Live Life Confidently™. CFP professionals in Canada are certified by FP Canada, a national, not-for-profit professional body working in the public interest. There are about 17,000 CFP professionals across Canada, part of an international network of more than 213,000 in 26 territories around the world. CFP certification has also been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as a valid credential for individuals using the Financial Planner title in Ontario.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

SOURCE FP Canada

For further information: Contact for media inquiries, Lee-Anne Goodman, FP Canada, [email protected]