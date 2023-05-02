FP Canada™ recognizes top performing candidates on the February 2023 QAFP® exam

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - FP Canada has announced the individuals who received the top three scores for the February 2023 sitting of the Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ exam. The following candidates have been awarded the QAFP Exam Award of Merit.

1 st place—Jonathan Nisly—Kenora, ON (BMO Financial Group)

place—Jonathan Nisly—Kenora, ON (BMO Financial Group) 2 nd place—Randy Bergstrom—Edmonton, AB (RBC Insurance)

place—Randy Bergstrom—Edmonton, AB (RBC Insurance) 3rd place—Brayden Bouchey—White Rock, BC (Quasar Financial Planning Group)

From right to left: Jonathan Nisly, Randy Bergstrom, and Brayden Bouchey (CNW Group/FP Canada)

"Congratulations to Jonathan, Randy, and Brayden on their impressive performances on the QAFP exam," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "We at FP Canada wish you the best and look forward to seeing you advance in your financial planning careers."

To obtain QAFP certification, candidates must complete a comprehensive education program, pass a national exam, have a post-secondary diploma, and demonstrate one year of qualifying work experience. To maintain certification, QAFP professionals must keep knowledge and skills current by completing 12 hours of continuing education each year. They must also adhere to high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

To learn more about QAFP certification, visit the webpage devoted to designations offered by FP Canada.

The QAFP exam is a standardized national examination with questions focusing on specific elements of the FP Canada Standards Council Competency Profile. The four-hour exam consists of both standalone and case-based multiple-choice questions. The questions are created by practicing professional financial planners.

FP Canada offers the QAFP exam in both English and French three times each year. Candidates who wish to sit for the next QAFP exam can register by logging into their FP Canada portal.

About QAFP Certification

Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ certification demonstrates a financial planner's competence and commitment to high ethical standards including putting their clients' interests first. Certification demonstrates professionals have the ability to offer holistic financial advice for today's speed of life. QAFP™ professionals have proven they have the knowledge, skills, experience and ethics to provide financial planning strategies and solutions for clients who are in the process of building their financial well-being. QAFP professionals are certified by FP Canada™, a national, not-for-profit professional body working in the public interest. QAFP certification has also been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as a valid credential for individuals using the Financial Planner title in Ontario.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

SOURCE FP Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Megan Harman, FP Canada, [email protected]