FP Canada™ recognizes top performing candidates on the February 2023 CFP® exam

FP Canada today announces the individuals who have received the top three scores for the February 2023 sitting of the Certified Financial Planner® exam. The following candidates have earned a place on FP Canada's distinguished President's List.

1 st place—Cara Stapley—Kingston, ON (IG Wealth Management)

place—Jerry Rawlik—Mississauga, ON (RBC Dominion Securities) 3rd place—Mykola Rostotski—Melville, SK (Cornerstone Credit Union)

From left to right: Cara Stapley, Jerry Rawlik, Mykola Rostotski (CNW Group/FP Canada)

"I would like to congratulate Cara, Jerry, and Mykola on their exemplary performances," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "We at FP Canada commend you on your accomplishment and wish you all the best as you advance in your financial planning careers."

To obtain the CFP designation, candidates must complete a rigorous education program, pass a national exam, have a post secondary degree and demonstrate three years of qualifying work experience. To maintain certification, CFP professionals must keep their knowledge and skills current by completing 25 hours of continuing education each year, including at least two hours of professional responsibility focused on continuing education. They must also adhere to high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

To learn more about CFP certification, visit the webpage devoted to designations offered by FP Canada.

The CFP exam is a standardized national exam with questions focusing on specific elements of the FP Canada Standards Council Competency Profile. The four-hour exam consists of both standalone and case-based multiple-choice questions. The questions are created by practicing professional financial planners.

FP Canada offers the CFP exam in both English and French three times each year. Candidates who wish to sit for the next CFP exam can register by logging into their FP Canada portal.

About CFP Certification

Certified Financial Planner certification is the most widely recognized financial planning designation in Canada and throughout the world and is considered the gold standard for the profession. CFP professionals have demonstrated the knowledge, skills, experience and ethics to provide holistic financial planning strategies and solutions at the highest level of complexity required of the profession, and work with their clients to build a financial plan so that they can Live Life Confidently™. CFP professionals in Canada are certified by FP Canada™, a national, not-for-profit professional body working in the public interest. There are about 17,000 CFP professionals across Canada, part of an international network of more than 213,000 in 26 territories around the world. CFP certification has also been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as a valid credential for individuals using the Financial Planner title in Ontario.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

