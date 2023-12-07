FP Canada™ Recognizes Top Performers on the October 2023 QAFP® Exam

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - FP Canada has announced the individuals who received the top three scores for the October 2023 sitting of the Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ exam. The following candidates earned the QAFP Exam Award of Merit:

1st place (tie) — Taylor Warden — Peterborough, ON — Warden Financial (IPC Investment Corp)

— — Warden Financial (IPC Investment Corp) 1st place (tie) — Maggie Flynn — Sherbrooke, QC & Toronto, ON — Independent

— & — Independent 3rd place — Ryan Lee — Richmond, BC — Twain Financial

From left to right: Taylor Warden, Maggie Flynn, and Ryan Lee. (CNW Group/FP Canada)

"Congratulations to Taylor, Maggie, and Ryan on their outstanding performances on the QAFP exam," said Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "I have no doubt that you will achieve great success as you advance in your financial planning careers."

To obtain QAFP certification, candidates must complete a comprehensive education program, pass a national exam, have a post-secondary diploma, and demonstrate one year of qualifying work experience. Effective April 2024, individuals who do not hold a two-year college diploma will have the opportunity to obtain QAFP certification if they have at least five years of qualifying work experience.

To maintain certification, QAFP professionals must keep knowledge and skills current by completing 12 hours of continuing education each year. They must also adhere to high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™. Effective the May 2024 exam administration, candidates must complete the QAFP Professional Education Program prior to writing the QAFP exam.

To learn more about QAFP certification, visit the webpage devoted to designations offered by FP Canada.

The QAFP exam is a standardized national exam with questions focusing on specific elements of the current FP Canada Standards Council Competency Profile. The four-hour exam consists of both standalone and case-based multiple-choice questions. The questions are created by practicing professional financial planners.

FP Canada offers the QAFP exam in both English and French, and candidates who wish to sit for the next QAFP exam can register by logging into their FP Canada portal.

About QAFP Certification

Qualified Associate Financial Planner certification demonstrates a financial planner's competence and commitment to high ethical standards including putting their clients' interests first. Certification demonstrates professionals have the ability to offer holistic financial advice for today's speed of life. QAFP professionals have proven they have the knowledge, skills, experience and ethics to provide financial planning strategies and solutions for clients who are in the process of building their financial well-being. QAFP professionals are certified by FP Canada, a national, not-for-profit professional body working in the public interest. QAFP certification has also been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as a valid credential for individuals using the Financial Planner title in Ontario.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

