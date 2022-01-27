FP Canada™ Recognizes QAFP™ Exam Top Performers

The October 2021 QAFP Exam Award of Merit candidates are:

1 st place – Alfred Archambault – Killarney, MB (RBC Financial Planning)

place – – (RBC Financial Planning) 2 nd place – Robert Hopkins – Oakville, ON (TD Waterhouse Financial Planning)

place – – (TD Waterhouse Financial Planning) 3 rd place (tie) – Darryl Strum – Niagara Falls, ON (TD Waterhouse Financial Planning)

place (tie) – – (TD Waterhouse Financial Planning) 3rd place (tie) – Richard Hartlen – Abbotsford, BC (Sun Life)

"On behalf of FP Canada, I'd like to congratulate Alfred, Robert, Darryl and Richard for their exceptional performance on the QAFP exam in October. We wish them the very best in their financial planning careers," said Tashia Batstone, President & CEO of FP Canada.

Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ certification is a recognized sign of professionals who have the knowledge, skills, experience, and ethics to help clients with their everyday financial planning needs. To obtain QAFP certification, candidates must complete a series of technical and professional education requirements, pass a national exam and have at least one year of qualifying work experience. To maintain their certification, QAFP professionals must complete an FP Canada Institute™ Professional Education Program, abide by the FP Canada Standards Council™ Standards of Professional Responsibility, which includes a code of ethics that requires them to put their clients' interests first.

The QAFP exam is a rigorous standardized national exam with questions assessing the competencies set out in the FP Canada Standards Council Competency Profile. The four-hour exam consists of both standalone and case-based multiple-choice questions. The questions are created and approved by practicing professional financial planners. The QAFP exam is available in both English and French, where requested.

FP Canada is offering three sittings of the QAFP exam in 2022. The next two QAFP exams will be held in February and May 2022.

Candidates who wish to write the QAFP exam can register by logging into their FP Canada portal.

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are about 17,000 Certified Financial Planner® professionals and about 1,900 Qualified Associate Financial Planner professionals (as at December 31, 2021), who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Visit the FP Canada website for more information.

About QAFP Certification

QAFP certification is a great way to start your career in financial planning. QAFP professionals have demonstrated the knowledge, skills, experience, and ethics to understand their clients' everyday financial planning needs and to provide holistic financial advice for Canadians that fits their diverse lives and supports their goals. This certification can also be a stepping stone to CFP certification. This is Where Confidence Begins™.

SOURCE FP Canada

