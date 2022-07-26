FP Canada™ recognizes May 2022 QAFP™ exam top performers

"I commend Melissa, Lauren, and Adam on their exceptional performances on the QAFP exam," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "Congratulations on your remarkable achievement; we wish you all the best as you advance in your financial planning careers."

To obtain QAFP certification, candidates must complete a series of educational requirements including an FP Canada-Approved Core Curriculum Program; the FP Canada Institute™ Introduction to Professional Ethics course; and the QAFP Professional Education Program– which focuses on the pillars of holistic financial planning, human behaviour, and honesty and ethics–within one year of achieving certification. They must also pass a rigorous exam and complete at least one year of qualifying work experience, which may be obtained in Canada or internationally.

To maintain their certification, QAFP professionals must adhere to the high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

The QAFP exam is a standardized national examination with questions focusing on specific elements of the FP Canada Standards Council Competency Profile. The four-hour exam consists of both standalone and case-based multiple-choice questions. The questions are created by practicing professional financial planners.

FP Canada offers the QAFP exam in both English and French three times each year. Candidates who wish to sit for the next QAFP exam can register by logging into their FP Canada portal.

About QAFP Certification

QAFP certification is a great way to start your career in financial planning. QAFP professionals have demonstrated the knowledge, skills, experience, and ethics to understand their clients' everyday financial planning needs and to provide holistic financial advice for Canadians that fits their diverse lives and supports their goals. This certification can also be a stepping stone to CFP® certification. This is Where Confidence Begins™.

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are about 17,000 Certified Financial Planner® professionals and about 2,000 Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ professionals (as of June 30, 2022) who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Visit the FP Canada website for more information.

