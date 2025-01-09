FP Canada™ honours top performers for the October 2024 CFP® exam

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, FP Canada announced the individuals who earned the highest scores for the October 2024 sitting of the Certified Financial Planner® exam. Of the 399 candidates who wrote the exam, the following individuals earned a place on the President's List:

1st place—Pieter Giezen—Vancouver, BC (Vision Wealth Management Ltd.)

2nd place (tie)—Melissa Laursen—Carleton Place, ON (PWL Capital Inc.)

2nd place (tie)—Eric Robillard—Woodslee, ON (Scotiabank)

From left to right: Pieter Giezen, Melissa Laursen, Eric Robillard (CNW Group/FP Canada)

"I'd like to sincerely congratulate Pieter, Eric, and Melissa for their exemplary performances on the October 2024 CFP exam. We at FP Canada wish you the very best as you advance in your financial planning careers," says Tashia Batstone, FP Canada's President and CEO. "I was also thrilled to discover that, in addition to her place on the President's List, Melissa Laursen previously received the QAFP® Exam Award of Merit. Congratulations, Melissa—earning a top score on two FP Canada certification exams is an exceptional accomplishment."

To obtain CFP certification, candidates must complete a rigorous education program, pass a national exam, have a postsecondary degree or ten years of qualifying work experience, and demonstrate three years of qualifying work experience.

To maintain certification, CFP professionals must keep their knowledge and skills current by completing 25 hours of continuing education each year, including at least two hours in the professional responsibility category. They must also adhere to the high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

To learn more about CFP certification, visit FP Canada's certifications webpage.

The CFP exam is a standardized national exam with questions focusing on specific elements of the FP Canada Standards Council Competency Profile for CFP Certification. The six-hour exam consists of both multiple-choice questions and case-based constructed response questions. The questions are created by Certified Financial Planner professionals.

About CFP Certification

Certified Financial Planner certification is the most widely recognized financial planning designation in Canada and throughout the world and is considered the gold standard for the profession. CFP professionals have demonstrated the knowledge, skills, experience and ethics to provide holistic financial planning strategies and solutions at the highest level of complexity required of the profession and work with their clients to build a financial plan so that they can Live Life Confidently™. CFP professionals in Canada are certified by FP Canada, a national, not-for-profit professional body working in the public interest. There are about 17,300 CFP professionals across Canada, part of an international network of more than 223,000 in 27 territories around the world. CFP certification has also been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as a valid credential for individuals using the Financial Planner title in Ontario.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

SOURCE FP Canada

