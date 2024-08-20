FP Canada™ honours top performers for the June 2024 CFP® exam

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - FP Canada has announced the individuals who earned the highest scores for the June 2024 sitting of the Certified Financial Planner® exam. A total of 481 candidates wrote the exam, and the following candidates earned a place on the President's List:

1st place — Ian Paulson — Kelowna, BC (VantageOne Financial Corp.)

— (VantageOne Financial Corp.) 2nd place — Erin Pedro — Kelowna, BC (RBC Royal Bank)

— (RBC Royal Bank) 3rd place (tie) — Gordon Schneider — Owen Sound, ON (Meridian Credit Union)

— (Meridian Credit Union) 3rd place (tie) — Celine Mathews-Negash—Toronto, ON (Wealthsimple)

"Congratulations to Ian, Erin, Gordon, and Celine for their outstanding performances on the June 2024 CFP exam. You should all be very proud of your accomplishment," says Tashia Batstone, FP Canada's President and CEO. "I have no doubt that you'll all continue to excel as you advance in your financial planning careers."

To obtain CFP certification, candidates must complete a rigorous education program, pass a national exam, have a postsecondary degree, and demonstrate three years of qualifying work experience.

To maintain certification, CFP professionals must keep their knowledge and skills current by completing 25 hours of continuing education each year, including at least two hours of professional responsibility focused continuing education. They must also adhere to the high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

To learn more about CFP certification, visit the webpage that provides information about the certifications offered by FP Canada.

The CFP exam is a standardized national exam with questions focusing on specific elements of the FP Canada Standards Council Competency Profile for CFP Certification. The six-hour exam consists of both multiple-choice questions and case-based constructed response questions. The questions are created by Certified Financial Planner professionals.

About CFP Certification

Certified Financial Planner certification is the most widely recognized financial planning designation

in Canada and throughout the world and is considered the gold standard for the profession. CFP professionals have demonstrated the knowledge, skills, experience and ethics to provide holistic financial planning strategies and solutions at the highest level of complexity required of the profession and work with their clients to build a financial plan so that they can Live Life Confidently™. CFP professionals in Canada are certified by FP Canada, a national, not-for-profit professional body working in the public interest. There are about 17,000 CFP professionals across Canada, part of an international network of more than 213,000 in 27 territories around the world. CFP certification has also been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as a valid credential for individuals using the Financial Planner title in Ontario.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

