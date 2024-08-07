FP Canada™ announces the June 2024 CFP® exam results

There were 481 candidates who wrote the CFP exam in June.

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, FP Canada released the results for the June administration of the Certified Financial Planner® exam. There were 481 candidates who wrote the exam, and of the first-time writers, most (71%) passed.

FP Canada surveyed all candidates to better understand their motivations for writing the exam. According to the results, 83% reported doing so to enhance their skills and better serve their clients. Many exam writers were also motivated by an employer requirement, and 41% said it was the reason they decided to take the exam. Likewise, 40% did so in order to earn a certification that will allow them to use the "financial planner" title under title protection legislation.

"I'd like to extend my sincere congratulations to those who wrote the CFP exam successfully in June," says Tashia Batstone, FP Canada President and CEO. "No matter what stage you're at in your career, earning the certification that's considered the gold standard for the profession will enable you to better serve your clients — and help them chart a course toward financial well-being."

Certified Financial Planner certification is the only globally recognized mark of professional financial planning. To obtain certification, candidates must complete a comprehensive education program that includes professional education, pass a national exam, have a postsecondary diploma or ten years of qualifying work experience, and demonstrate three years of qualifying work experience.

To maintain certification, CFP professionals must ensure their knowledge and skills remain current by completing 25 hours of continuing education each year, including two hours of professional responsibility continuing education.

Among other requirements, CFP professionals must adhere to the high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™ to maintain their certification.

The foundation of FP Canada's CFP certification exam is the FP Canada Standards Council Competency Profile for CFP Certification. In 2021, the Standards Council undertook a review of the Competency Profile. Working with a representative group of CFP professionals and other stakeholders, the Standards Council updated the Competency Profile, validated the results through a survey of CFP professionals, and published the new Competency Profile in 2023. The June 2024 CFP exam marked the first time candidates were assessed using the updated Competency Profile.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification, and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

Contact for media inquiries: Molly Davidson, FP Canada, [email protected]