FP Canada™ announces the February 2024 CFP® exam results

There were 283 candidates who wrote the CFP exam in February.

Among first-time writers, the pass rate was 72%.

The majority of those who wrote the exam (76%) did so to enhance their skills and better serve their clients.

TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - FP Canada has released the results for the February administration of the Certified Financial Planner® exam. There were 283 exam writers, and of those who wrote for the first time, the vast majority (72%) passed.

In a survey FP Canada conducted to better understand candidate motivations, 76% of those surveyed reported that they wrote the exam to enhance their skills and better serve their clients. Another major motivator was employer requirements; 42% of exam writers said they were the reason for their decision to take the exam. Finally, 38% of candidates stated that they opted to do so in order to earn a certification that will allow them to use the "financial planner" title under title protection legislation.

"Every individual who wrote the CFP exam successfully in February should be proud of their achievement," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "CFP certification is considered the gold standard for the financial planning profession, and every step on the path toward earning it is challenging. Congratulations to those who had the perseverance to prepare for and succeed on their certification exam."

Certified Financial Planner certification is the only globally recognized mark of professional financial planning. To obtain certification, candidates must complete a comprehensive education program that includes professional education, pass a national exam, have a postsecondary diploma or ten years of qualifying work experience, and demonstrate three years of qualifying work experience.

To maintain certification, CFP professionals must ensure their knowledge and skills remain current by completing 25 hours of continuing education each year, including two hours of professional responsibility continuing education.

Among other requirements, CFP professionals must adhere to the high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™ to maintain their certification.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

SOURCE FP Canada

For further information: Contact for media inquiries : Lee Reisch, FP Canada, [email protected]