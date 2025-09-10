FP Canada™ Announces TD as Platinum Sponsor for its 2025 Financial Planning Conference

TD will be the top financial supporter of the annual Financial Planning Conference for the fourth year in a row.

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - FP Canada is excited to announce that, once again, TD Wealth Financial Planning (TD) will be the platinum sponsor for its 2025 Financial Planning Conference. This year's event will take place during Financial Planning Week (November 17-23), which was launched by FP Canada and the Institute of Financial Planning in 2009.

FP Canada Financial Planning Conference: November 17-20, 2025 (CNW Group/FP Canada)

The virtual Financial Planning Conference, which has been expanded from three days to four for 2025, will run from November 17-20. In honour of FP Canada's 30th anniversary, the conference will have a new theme this year, which is, Together: Innovate. Lead. Evolve. This theme reflects the opportunities attendees will have to connect with fellow professionals, explore the impacts of AI and other technologies, learn leadership skills to implement in their practices, and discover strategies for navigating the evolving financial planning landscape.

TD's generous sponsorship, which is being provided for the fourth consecutive year, has helped secure an incredible lineup. Financial planners, industry professionals, students, regulators, educators, and other stakeholders from across Canada will enjoy inspirational keynotes, engaging concurrent sessions, and riveting panel discussions.

"This year, for FP Canada's 30th anniversary, we're delivering a conference that honours the history of the financial planning profession, while providing strategies and insights to help attendees positively shape its future," says Tashia Batstone, FP Canada President and CEO. "TD's platinum sponsorship has helped us provide high-quality programming for the last three years, and we're thrilled to have their support once again. Together, we're marking an important milestone—and helping planners and stakeholders continue to advance their financial planning knowledge and skills."

"TD is proud to continue as platinum sponsor of FP Canada's Annual Financial Planning Conference," says Franceen Bernstein, Vice President and Head of Financial Planning, TD Wealth. "In today's uncertain economy, strong financial planning is essential to helping Canadians feel confident about their financial well-being. This conference offers insights into future trends and delivers high quality training to elevate how Financial Planners guide clients forward. We are excited to be the leading sponsor once again this year."

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification, and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 28.1 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 18 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $2.0 trillion in assets on July 31, 2025. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

