FP Canada™ Announces TD as Platinum Sponsor for 2024 Financial Planning Conference

For the third consecutive year, TD will be the top supporter of the annual Financial Planning Conference in November

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - FP Canada is thrilled to announce TD Wealth Financial Planning (TD) as the platinum sponsor for its annual Financial Planning Conference, taking place during Financial Planning Week 2024. Launched jointly by FP Canada and the Institute of Financial Planning in 2009, Financial Planning Week 2024 takes place from November 17-23.

The three-day virtual Financial Planning Conference will run from November 19-21. With the theme of Connect. Grow. Achieve., the conference gives attendees an opportunity to connect with other professionals who share a passion for financial planning, unlock strategies for growing their practice, and learn practical skills to help clients achieve the best possible outcomes.

Each year, the event attracts financial planners, industry professionals, students, regulators, educators and other stakeholders from across Canada. Generous sponsorship from TD for the third consecutive year provides valuable support towards the 2024 conference lineup, which includes inspirational keynotes, engaging concurrent sessions, and riveting panel discussions.

FP Canada's Financial Planning Conference is part of Financial Planning Week, which aims to raise awareness of financial planning as fundamental to the financial well-being of Canadians.

"In a profession that's constantly evolving, it's critical for financial planners and other stakeholders from across the profession to learn, grow and stay up to date. FP Canada's Financial Planning Conference provides the perfect opportunity to do just that," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "We are excited to welcome back TD for the third year as our platinum sponsor. Their support helps us offer unparalleled programming for professional financial planners, which positions them well in the important work they do every day – helping all Canadians achieve financial well-being."

"As Financial Planning professionals, we have the privilege of working with Canadians to build financial confidence and peace of mind. We encourage our team of Financial Planners to stay current on emerging financial trends and to persistently deepen their knowledge of key planning topics," says Franceen Bernstein, Head of TD Wealth Financial Planning, TD Bank Group. "With this goal in mind, we are delighted for TD to be the platinum sponsor for this year's FP Canada Financial Planning Conference once again."

To learn more about the Financial Planning Conference, visit the FP Canada website devoted to the event.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification, and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 16 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on July 31, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

TD Wealth Financial Planning is a division of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc., a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

