FP Canada™ announces results for the May QAFP™ exam

Nearly 190 candidates across Canada challenged the Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ exam.

TORONTO, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - FP Canada has announced results for the May sitting of the Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ exam. There were 186 candidates who attempted the exam.

In a survey, candidates were asked why they chose to pursue QAFP certification. The majority of respondents (64%) said they did so to enhance their skills and better serve their clients. A total of 40% took the step so they could legally use the financial planner title under Ontario's Financial Professionals Title Protection Act. The survey results also highlighted the value firms place on certification, with 36% of candidates stating that it was a requirement set by their employer.

Many candidates also indicated that their ultimate goal was obtaining CFP® certification via FP Canada's QAFP Certification to CFP Certification Bridge Path.

"Whether they're acquiring the tools they need to advise their clients to the best of their abilities or enthusiastically demonstrating their fitness for the financial planner title, I'm pleased to see candidates achieving their goals through QAFP certification," said Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "Congratulations to those who successfully challenged the QAFP exam. We wish you the very best in your financial planning careers."

The May exam took place on May 31, 2022. FP Canada gave candidates the option of writing the exam in person or remotely through online proctoring. Due to government restrictions related to COVID-19, in-person availability was limited in some locations. Just over 63% of writers chose to complete the exam remotely through online proctoring, while the remainder did so at one of 20 test centres across the country. The pass rate among first-time writers was 56.6%.

To obtain QAFP certification, candidates must complete a series of educational requirements including an FP Canada-Approved Core Curriculum Program and the FP Canada Institute™ Introduction to Professional Ethics course, pass a national exam, and have at least one year of qualifying work experience. To maintain their certification, QAFP professionals must complete the QAFP Professional Education Program—which focuses on the pillars of holistic financial planning, human behaviour, and honesty and ethics—within one year of achieving certification and adhere to the high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER certification, which was launched in January of 2020, is designed for professional financial planners with the demonstrated knowledge, skills, experience, and ethics to understand the everyday financial planning needs of their clients and provide holistic advice that suits their lifestyles and supports their goals. There are about 2,000 QAFP professionals in Canada as of June 30, 2022.

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are about 17,000 Certified Financial Planner® professionals and about 2,000 Qualified Associate Financial Planner professionals (as of June 30, 2022), who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

