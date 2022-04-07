FP CANADA™ ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FEBRUARY 2022 CFP® EXAM

First-time candidate pass rate for the CFP exam was 74.3%

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - FP Canada today announced results for the February sitting of the Certified Financial Planner® exam. The overall pass rate for the exam was 68.0%. Among candidates who wrote the exam for the first time, the pass rate was 74.3%.

A total of 512 candidates challenged the exam, which was held at in-person test centres and through online proctoring. Of the total number of candidates, 370 (72%) candidates wrote via online proctoring and the remainder (28%) did so at one of 28 test centres across the country. Due to government restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person test centre availability was limited.

"Every candidate who successfully challenged the CFP exam should take pride in their accomplishment," said Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "CFP certification is a mark of excellence, demonstrating a financial planner's knowledge, skills, experience, and commitment to professional ethics."

Certified Financial Planner certification is the only globally recognized mark of professional financial planning. To obtain certification, candidates must complete a series of educational requirements, including an FP Canada-Approved Core Curriculum Program, FP Canada-Approved Advanced Curriculum Program, the FP Canada Institute™ Introduction to Professional Ethics course and the CFP Professional Education Program, which focuses on the pillars of holistic financial planning, human behaviour, and honesty and ethics. They must also pass a rigorous national exam and complete at least three years of qualifying work experience.

To maintain their certification, CFP professionals must adhere to the high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

As of March 31, 2022, there were approximately 17,000 CFP professionals in Canada, part of a global community of more than 200,000 CFP professionals in 27 territories around the world.

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are about 17,000 Certified Financial Planner® professionals and about 2,000 Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ professionals (as at March 31, 2022), who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Visit the FP Canada website for more information.

