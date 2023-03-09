FP Canada™ announces QAFP™ exam results for February 2023

A total of 68% of candidates who wrote the exam for the first time passed.

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - FP Canada today announced the release of the results for the February sitting of the QAFP exam. A total of 25 candidates wrote the exam, and the first-time writer pass rate was 68%.

The February QAFP exam was administered via online proctoring only. In addition to one exam per year that's offered solely via online proctoring, FP Canada offers two hybrid exam administrations per year, which are administered through online proctoring and at in-person test centres across the country.

"At FP Canada, we strive to make our certification exams as accessible as possible, so we decided to offer the February QAFP exam administration even though it was a smaller cohort than usual. We wanted to give candidates on the path to certification the earliest opportunity to attempt the exam," said Tashia Batstone, President & CEO of FP Canada. "Congratulations to all candidates who successfully completed the QAFP exam."

To obtain QAFP certification, candidates must complete a series of educational requirements including a two-year college diploma (at minimum), an FP Canada-Approved Core Curriculum Program and the FP Canada Institute™ Introduction to Professional Ethics course. They must also pass a national exam and have at least one year of qualifying work experience. To maintain their certification, QAFP professionals must complete the QAFP Professional Education Program—which focuses on the pillars of holistic financial planning, human behaviour, and honesty and ethics—within one year of achieving certification and adhere to the high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

QAFP certification is designed for professional financial planners with the demonstrated knowledge, skills, experience, and ethics to understand the everyday financial planning needs of their clients and provide holistic advice that suits their lifestyles and supports their goals. QAFP certification has also been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as a valid credential for individuals using the Financial Planner title in Ontario.

