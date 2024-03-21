FP Canada™ Announces QAFP® Exam Results for February 2024

Of the first-time exam writers, 73% received a passing result.

The majority of writers (88%) pursued certification to enhance their skills and better serve their clients.

Many candidates who wrote the exam (41%) said title protection legislation influenced their decision.

TORONTO, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - FP Canada today announced the results for the February sitting of the Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ exam. A total of 58 candidates wrote the exam, and among first-time writers, the pass rate was 73%.

According to a survey FP Canada administered to better understand candidate motivations, 88% of candidates took the exam to enhance their skills and better serve their clients. Many exam writers (41%) were also driven by a requirement to obtain a certification that would qualify them to use the "financial planner" title under title protection legislation. An additional 29% stated that their employers required them to be certified.

"Congratulations to all candidates who successfully challenged the QAFP exam," said Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "Becoming certified as a QAFP professional is a significant achievement — one that ensures you're well-positioned to help Canadians grow their financial well-being."

To obtain QAFP certification, candidates must complete a comprehensive education program that includes professional education; pass a national exam; have a post-secondary diploma or five years of qualifying work experience; and demonstrate one year of qualifying work experience. Effective the May 2024 exam administration, candidates must complete the QAFP Professional Education Program prior to writing the QAFP exam.

To maintain certification, QAFP professionals must ensure their knowledge and skills are current by completing 12 hours of continuing education each year, including one hour of professional responsibility continuing education. They must also adhere to high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

QAFP certification is designed for modern professionals looking to serve clients who are in the process of building their financial well-being. QAFP certification has been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as a valid credential for individuals using the Financial Planner title in Ontario.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

SOURCE FP Canada

For further information: Contact for media inquiries: Lee Reisch, FP Canada, [email protected]