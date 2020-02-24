Foxquilt, Canadian Insurtech Company, Launches Service in Alberta and B.C. in 2020 Westcoast Expansion Plan

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Foxquilt, a leading insurance technology company that empowers groups, businesses and B2B networks to band together and save on business and home insurance, announced today it is launching its services in Alberta and B.C. this month. The company's insurance platform is also complemented by a unique data and machine learning underwriting infrastructure. After establishing a robust client base in Ontario, Foxquilt will expand into these western provinces, allowing more Canadians to access Foxquilt's group savings and better buying power on Business and Home Insurance.

"After a strong start in Ontario this past year, our team is looking to bring Foxquilt's simple and tailored insurance solutions to Western Canada, beginning in Alberta and B.C." says Mark Morissette, co-founder of Foxquilt. "Our goal is to offer our innovative insurance products to more Canadian small business owners and consumers - all while bringing value through our group sharing model and our customized solutions."

Foxquilt brings a unique and modern twist to insurance. When a client signs up for Foxquilt, they band together with others in a group, based on their profession, hobby or lifestyle passion. For example, if the client has a side-business, they can join Foxquilt's "Side Hustlers" community and immediately access group savings on their insurance with other side-business owners. The insurance technology company uses its own AI and behavioral science platform to help customers find the best coverage at the lowest price.

This expansion into Western Canada is a strategic next step in Foxquilt's overall growth after planting initial roots in Ontario. In late 2018, the company raised $1.2M Canadian in a seed round of investment and from this success, have built up their team, platform and products.

For more information on Foxquilt, please visit www.foxquilt.com

About Foxquilt: Foxquilt is a Canadian financial technology company that creates new value opportunities for customers by bringing people and communities together online with a smart and modern approach to insurance. Leveraging innovative technology and creating unique products, Foxquilt makes it easy for customers to buy insurance online from leading carriers and access group purchasing power. Foxquilt customers achieve savings upfront on premiums, reduced deductibles and are rewarded with further savings at renewal. For more information, please visit www.foxquilt.com

