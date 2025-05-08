Fox Harb'r Resort Officially Opens New Ocean Course with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

New Coastal Course Strengthens Nova Scotia's Position in Luxury Golf and Travel

FOX HARBOUR, NS, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Fox Harb'r Resort celebrated the official opening of its new Ocean Course, marking a significant moment for Canadian golf and Atlantic Canada's tourism economy. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held yesterday, attended by the Honourable David Ritcey, Nova Scotia's Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, along with resort owner Steven Joyce, President Kevin Toth, and Canadian golf architects Doug Carrick and Tom McBroom.

Carved into the rugged coastline of the Northumberland Strait, the new course offers a striking oceanfront layout that blends strategic play with dramatic views. Designed by Carrick and McBroom to follow the natural contours of the land, the Ocean Course delivers a refined links-style experience and adds to Nova Scotia's growing reputation as a world-class golf destination.

"The Ocean Course is a major step forward for both our resort and the province," said Kevin Toth, President of Fox Harb'r Resort. "It's a showcase of our region's coastal beauty, and a testament to our commitment to creating extraordinary golf and travel experiences in Canada."

The new course is part of a broader multi-million dollar transformation at Fox Harb'r Resort, which includes the launch of a new Spa & Wellness Centre this spring and ongoing enhancements across the 1,400-acre property. The investment comes at a time when more Canadians are seeking exceptional vacation experiences closer to home, positioning the resort as a standout destination for luxury and leisure in Atlantic Canada.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Fox Harb'r Resort, a landmark destination on Nova Scotia's Northumberland Shore. The resort remains focused on thoughtful growth and long-term vision, building on its legacy as one of Canada's most exclusive coastal retreats.

SOURCE Fox Harb’r Resort

Media Contacts: Tim Gallant | [email protected]; April Jackson | [email protected]