FOUR20 Secures Litigation Funding for Claims Against Tilray Inc. and High Park Shops Inc.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - 420 Investments Ltd. ("FOUR20") announced today that it has obtained litigation funding from an affiliate of Nomos Capital Corp. ("Nomos") covering a portion of FOUR20's legal fees and expenses in FOUR20's litigation against Tilray Inc. and High Park Shops Inc. (collectively, "Tilray") in the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench.

"Not only does this funding defray some of the expenses associated with the litigation, but it also frees up cashflow that will permit us to actively invest in and grow our business beyond our 14 operating stores in Alberta", according to Geoff Gobert, CEO of FOUR20.

"After completing an extensive review of our claim, we appreciate this funding commitment from Nomos relating to our litigation proceedings against Tilray" commented Freida Butcher, Chair of the Board of Directors of FOUR20.

About the Litigation

FOUR20 alleges breach of contract regarding Tilray Inc.'s agreement to buy FOUR20 and is seeking $110 million as well as an additional $20 million in damages. High Park Shops, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tilray, is seeking repayment of a $7-million bridge loan provided to FOUR20. JSS Barristers is litigation counsel to FOUR20 in the proceedings.

About 420 Investments Ltd.

FOUR20 is a cannabis retail brand with 14 retail operations across Alberta, Canada. Led by retail and cannabis industry experts, FOUR20's mission is to ignite community, spark a new culture and elevate the standard of adult-use cannabis retail across Canada. FOUR20 is a resource for municipalities, citizens and organizations to ensure cannabis culture is promoted in a socially responsible manner. 420 Premium Markets Ltd. and 420 Clinic Ltd. are subsidiaries of 420 Investments Ltd., which is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

About Nomos Capital Corp.

Nomos Capital is a Toronto-based specialty finance company focused on litigation and arbitration funding and legal services finance in Canada.

