Four Seasons Yachts Unveils its 2027 Mediterranean Season Featuring 33 New Voyages and More Than 40 New Destinations

An expanded portfolio introduces shorter, immersive voyages and exclusive access to yacht-only harbours across the Mediterranean - including new voyages to Egypt

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Four Seasons Yachts is preparing for its second Mediterranean season in 2027, unveiling 33 inspiring voyages and more than 40 compelling new ports of call. Each itinerary has been thoughtfully designed to guide guests to both iconic shores and lesser-known locales – including with the introduction of Egypt to the destination list. This expanded portfolio enriches the current collection and invites travellers to connect more deeply with the timeless destinations of the Mediterranean through a high-touch journey unlike anything else available at sea.

"Our 2027 Mediterranean collection reflects our belief that, today, exceptional travel is rooted in bespoke access. Working with our expert team, we've curated itineraries that feature everything from iconic landmarks to quieter coastlines, offering journeys for every preference," says Ben Trodd, CEO of Four Seasons Yachts. "Our itineraries are ever-evolving, and the introduction of more than 40 new destinations for our second season underscores our commitment to shaping exploration in a way only Four Seasons can, grounded in thoughtful design, personalization, and our hallmark service ethos."

From March to November 2027, these voyages offer a broad window for guests to experience the Mediterranean during its peak season and beyond.

Evolving Mediterranean Exploration

The 2027 season marks an evolution of the Mediterranean offering for Four Seasons Yachts, with no repeated itineraries from the inaugural year. The Mediterranean itineraries are curated explorations designed for modern luxury travellers seeking flexibility, variety, and meaningful cultural connection. Guests will venture to more than 40 new ports of call, including Portugal's storied city of Lisbon and the refined coastal enclaves of Rimini, Zakynthos, and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, while also returning to highlights of the 2026 season such as the Greek Islands and the historic city of Athens.

Three new voyages will feature Egypt as a marquee highlight, offering rare access to many sought-after sites. This includes two distinct seven-night voyages through the Eastern Mediterranean, along with a 14-night Grand Mediterranean journey that combines both itineraries for guests seeking a deeper and more immersive exploration. Each itinerary features strategic overnights, allowing travellers to venture further into Egypt and experience the Valley of the Kings, the Pyramids of Giza and the region's most storied shores.

Travellers may also pair their voyage with stays at Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria at San Stefano or Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, creating an extended land-and-sea journey shaped by the thoughtful hospitality for which Four Seasons is known.

Shorter Voyages, Deeper Immersion

For 2027, Four Seasons Yachts expands its offering of five-night voyages, allowing guests to explore the Mediterranean's most captivating regions more deeply throughout the journey. These shorter voyages combine marina days in clear-water anchorages with intimate harbour calls accessible only to vessels of this scale. Highlights of these itineraries include Greek Isles featuring Santorini and Hydra, the Adriatic featuring Croatia, the Rivieras featuring Sardinia and Monte Carlo, the Rivieras featuring Saint-Tropez and Portofino, and Greek Isles featuring Antiparos and Mykonos, each presenting a distinct expression of the Mediterranean's varied coastal landscapes.

Expanded Overnight Stays and Yacht-Only Harbours

Within the new collection of journeys, 27 ports will include overnight stays, offering unhurried access to destinations that reveal their character after dusk. Several of these overnight stays will be in new ports for Four Seasons Yachts, including those in Egypt, as well as Casablanca, Morocco; Cadiz, Spain; Bodrum and Marmaris, Turkey; and Porto Cervo, Sardinia.

Complementing this highly curated Mediterranean experience, Four Seasons Yachts will begin 2027 in the Caribbean, and will announce additional year-end voyages in the region in the months ahead.

Four Seasons I will make its inaugural voyage in 2026.

About Four Seasons Yachts

This venture brings together luxury yachting company Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd., Joint Owner/Operator, Four Seasons Yachts, and venerated Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, paired with Four Seasons luxury hospitality leadership. With an all-suite, residential style product, Four Seasons I, the first vessel in the Four Seasons Yachts fleet, will set a new standard for luxury at sea. Included among the Yacht's exceptional features is the 9,975 square feet (927 square metres) Funnel Suite's iconic floor-to-ceiling wraparound curved glass window modules, made up of the largest contiguous piece of glass at sea; and a bespoke onboard transverse marina featuring expansive openings across the vessel from port to starboard. The second Four Seasons Yacht, Four Seasons II, will debut in 2027.

