Opening in 2029, Four Seasons will debut in the sophisticated Leblon neighbourhood, steps from Rio's

beloved cultural landmarks and surrounded by the city's iconic beaches and lush tropical landscapes

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons and real estate asset management firm Catuaí Asset announce Four Seasons Hotel Rio de Janeiro at Leblon.

Four Seasons and Catuaí Asset Announce Luxury Beachfront Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Set along Rio's vibrant Leblon beach, the upcoming Hotel will occupy the tallest building in the area, featuring approximately 120 well-appointed rooms and suites enjoying panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. Before opening as a Four Seasons experience in 2029, the existing structure, known locally as Hotel Marina Palace, will undergo a complete renovation that will transform its vintage façade and interiors into a landmark luxury hospitality destination.

"We are excited to introduce Four Seasons to Rio de Janeiro as we continue to intentionally expand our portfolio in South America and mark our return to Brazil," says Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO, Four Seasons. "We are proud to embark on this journey alongside Catuaí Asset to bring this project to life. Together, our shared commitment to unparalleled service, thoughtful design, and immersive guest experiences will elevate the luxury hospitality offerings in this world-renowned destination."

From days spent exploring, to exquisite sunsets on the beach and a vibrant nightlife, Rio de Janeiro has something to offer all travellers. The city was the first to be named UNESCO's World Capital of Architecture, and is home to one of the Seven Wonders of the World, Christ the Redeemer, along with an array of natural and cultural attractions. With investments in the Leblon beach area underway, the neighbourhood is evolving with enhanced lifestyle and leisure attractions, most notably with the introduction of a Four Seasons hotel.

"Bringing the iconic Marina Palace back to life – this time with a globally renowned brand such as Four Seasons – and delivering a landmark for the city that can endure for generations is a powerful motivation for us. This project builds on our longtime dedication to developing exceptional offerings in Brazil, which we are proud to do alongside Four Seasons," adds Alfredo Khouri Junior, Founding Partner of Catuaí Asset.

Timeless Design Inspired by Unparalleled Views

Four Seasons Hotel Rio de Janeiro at Leblon will feature multiple culinary experiences, from a stunning rooftop bar and pool overlooking the Atlantic to a signature restaurant celebrating locally inspired cuisine and international classics. The hotel's design will balance timeless architectural character with elevated modern luxury, preserving its heritage while reimagining it for today's discerning traveller. Guests will further enjoy award-winning spa and wellness amenities and an array of beachfront activities.

Located just a 30-minute drive from Galeão International Airport, Four Seasons Hotel Rio de Janeiro at Leblon will be joining a growing collection of South American properties including Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires, Four Seasons Hotel Bogotá, Four Seasons Hotel Casa Medina Bogotá, and Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Cartagena, opening in 2026.

Please click here to view more images. Renderings featured are for illustrative use and not final.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 135 hotels and resorts and 59 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

About Catuaí Asset

Founded in 2017, Catuaí Asset is an independent asset manager focused on real estate, led by an experienced team with a proven track record. Catuaí's multi-strategy and dedicated funds are designed to generate substantial capital gains. The pillars underpinning its investment approach include deep knowledge of real estate cycles, a long-term investment orientation, strong alignment with investors, robust internal governance and risk controls, and an extensive network of relationships. Since inception, Catuaí Asset has divested from over 90 assets and strategies, including iconic properties such as the Pátio Victor Malzoni and Leopoldo 1201 buildings. Total AUM, considering both active funds and realized strategies and investments, exceeds BRL 1 billion.

