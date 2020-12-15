Four Seasons Sunrooms GTA Announces the Winner of their Frontline Health Care Worker "LifeRoom for Life Contest Giveaway"

On November 27th, Brian and his wife Alexandra, attended a socially distanced ceremony at Four Seasons Sunrooms' GTA showroom in Vaughan where they were presented with a prize certificate and then announced as the winners of the "LifeRoom for Life Contest Giveaway" on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Brian is a perfusionist at Toronto General Hospital and he works with a team that runs 'ECMO' machines (extracorporeal membrane oxygenators) which are being used to treat COVID-19 patients. Alexandra Beairsto wrote in her contest entry, "I'm nominating (Brian) because I've seen him come home after these shifts exhausted, stressed, and carrying a heavy heart. Somewhere for him to relax and unwind, like a Liferoom, would mean the world".

Matt Jacewicz, GM/President of Four Seasons Sunrooms GTA posted a picture of the winners on their Facebook page and wrote, "we want to thank Brian, and the many other frontline health care workers, who dedicate so much time and effort to keep us safe".

About Four Seasons Sunrooms' GTA

