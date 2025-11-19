Four Seasons Launches Insider Itineraries with Curated Multi-Property Experiences in Bali, Spain, and Mexico

New itinerary collection introduces complete, end-to-end travel experiences defined by insider access, seamless exploration, and the genuine care of Four Seasons

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Four Seasons announces the launch of Insider Itineraries, a new collection of category-defining travel itineraries designed to unlock authentic cultural discovery through local connection. Debuting at Four Seasons properties in Bali, Spain, and Mexico, each multi-property itinerary offers a seamless travel journey that captures the character of each destination – enriched by local expertise and elevated through Four Seasons authentic and personalized service.

"We're seeing rising demand for multi-property Four Seasons stays, and we're elevating this experience through new, curated itineraries that connect each property in inspired, unexpected ways," says Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seasons. "What makes Four Seasons Insider Itineraries unique is that they're crafted by our teams who live and work in each destination – never outsourced to third parties. Their local expertise, exclusive relationships, and genuine passion shape every journey, ensuring each moment feels seamless and deeply personal. As our portfolio grows, this collection celebrates the world's most remarkable places through the eyes of those who know them best."

Each itinerary has been conceptualized as a complete journey that unfolds with intention, balancing exploration, relaxation, and transformative experiences – from private cultural immersions to wellness rituals rooted in local tradition – while a single point of contact ensures every aspect of the journey is seamlessly connected and thoughtfully crafted, from pre-arrival through post-stay.

Bookable now on FourSeasons.com, with more information about Insider Itineraries available via the contact details below:

Insider Itineraries marks the debut of new Four Seasons–designed journeys, expanding across inspiring destinations for travelers seeking discovery, access, and seamless travel.

Bali: Unplugged & Unscripted – December 1-8 and December 8-15, 2025; additional dates available throughout 2026 | 8 days, 7 nights

Bali, a sought-after destination for extended stays, invites travellers to slow down and tune into its vibrant energy – from the calm waters of Jimbaran Bay to the lush rainforest of Sayan.

The Journey begins at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay, with four nights in a private villa overlooking the Indian Ocean. Renewal unfolds with a Balinese blessing led by an ordained priest and healer, followed by a Baru Detox Treatment, a multisensory ritual of colour, sound, and water designed to restore harmony. A chef-curated, nutritionist-approved lunch at Alu Pool frames panoramic bay views, while private yoga, market visits, and fishing excursions immerse guests in coastal life.

An exclusive Arak tasting at Telu Bar, revives the ancient ageing process in an intimate session guided by Four Seasons mixologists, exploring balanced infusions that connect Bali's past and present. Art and performance define day four: a private visit to Nyaman Gallery in Seminyak reveals contemporary and traditional works, followed by a private sunset Kecak dance performed by torchlight.

Transfer to Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan by a private rafting journey along the Ayung River offering a rare glimpse into Bali's untouched interior, arriving at the resort where serenity and luggage await.

Guests explore tucked away temples and private homes untouched by time, while days at Sacred River Spa offer rest and reflection. Afternoon Tea at the Lotus Pond pairs botanical infusions and plant-based delicacies with stillness amid floating blooms. The Night Spa Ritual - a river stone massage and crystal facial under the stars - restores body and mind.

A farm-to-table cooking class with Chef Wayan Sutariawan deepens the connection to place, blending heirloom recipes with personal stories. The journey concludes with the Restu Bumi Treatment, a sacred healing ritual of sound, stone, and herbal therapy, leaving guests grounded and renewed.

Spain: Heart & Heritage – March 23–30, March 31–April 7, 2026; additional dates from May to October 2026 | 8 days, 7 nights

Spain reveals itself as a tapestry of art, flavour, and soul - from the cultural pulse of Madrid to the coastal calm of Mallorca.

Arrive at Four Seasons Hotel Madrid for four nights in the city's historic heart, where a welcome drink at Dani Brasserie and its sweeping skyline views provide the perfect introduction to the city. A deep-tissue massage inspired by El Retiro Park restores body and mind, establishing a sense of balance for days defined by creative discovery.

Experience the city's hidden stories through the eyes of a Four Seasons concierge, whose insider knowledge unveils a side of the city few ever see. Guests journey off the beaten path to uncover the city's best-kept secrets - from medieval walls to elegant boulevards - before joining a local chef at one of Madrid's storied markets. A private cooking class and wine-paired lunch transform market-fresh ingredients into a celebration of Spanish gastronomy. The experience continues with exclusive access to Madrid's cultural treasures bringing art and history vividly to life.

Before dawn, the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum opens for a private pre-opening tour, with a thoughtfully crafted lunch inspired by the colours and forms of the artwork. A day in Segovia captures Old Castile's grandeur - explore historic gems like the Roman aqueduct and Alcázar a fairytale-like fortress believed to have inspired the design of Cinderella's castle followed by a hot-air balloon ride above the UNESCO-listed landscape at sunrise. A behind-the-bar masterclass with Head Bartender Miguel Pérez unlocks the art and science of mixology, followed by a seven-course dinner at Isa Restaurant & Cocktail Bar, where modern Asian street food meets Madrid's spirited energy.

After a short flight to Mallorca, board a private Formentor boat across the Mediterranean, tracing the coast of Mallorca before arriving at Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor, nestled amid pine forests and azure bays. Island days balance activity and relaxation: hike Na Blanca through the UNESCO-protected Serra de Tramuntana, savour Mediterranean cuisine at Mel, and explore the resort's vineyards guided by a renowned oenologist, and taste wines available only on the island. Evenings culminate with a private garden dinner at Bahía, the scent of jasmine mingling with the sea breeze – a perfect close to a journey steeped in artistry and heritage.

Mexico: Roots & Rituals – Jul 24–Aug 2, Aug 7–16, 2026; additional dates available through December 2026 | 10 days, 9 nights

The creative pulse of Mexico's capital connects with the untamed beauty of the Pacific coast, revealing the country's ancestral wisdom and living traditions.

Start in the country's vibrant capital with a three-night stay at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City, where art, food, and heritage converge. At OMA, the hotel's 10-seat sushi bar, a Cocktail-Omakase Dinner blends Japanese techniques with vibrant Mexican ingredients, paired with bespoke cocktails. A visit to cactus fields explores local cuisine, followed by a chef-prepared breakfast and hands-on workshop in mole, tortillas, and tamales.

Enjoy an intimate look at the life and art of Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero through a private tour of his son's home, concluding with a rooftop dining experience on the penthouse terrace, reserved exclusively for itinerary guests. Ascend at sunrise for breathtaking views over the pyramids of Teotihuacán, descending to a private breakfast amid the ancient monuments - a rare experience offered only to guests of this curated itinerary. Discover Mexico City's coolest bars and traditional cantinas with a local food journalist, sampling the best cocktails and tacos the city has to offer.

Travel south to Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Mexico, an eco-luxury retreat on the Pacific coast, for three nights of immersion in nature. Begin the day at Rancho Lola, the property's sustainable farm, foraging ingredients and preparing a farm-to-table breakfast in an open-air kitchen. Explore the Xochitlan greenhouse and meliponary, then reconnect with the lush landscape with a Copal Body treatment at the spa.

Set within a 3,000-acre (1,200-hectare) private nature reserve, guests are invited to explore the living landscape alongside resident biologists through guided experiences like birdwatching, ethnobotany walks that reveal the secrets of the region's flora and fauna – culminating with a curated picnic at Playa Dorada, one of the world's last untouched beaches. Out on the water, a Sea-to-Plate Fishing and Cooking Class brings the ocean's bounty to life – from catching the day's fresh fish to preparing a coastal Mexican delicacy alongside the resort's culinary team. Discover a celebration of place, tradition, and the art of connection – from land to sea.

The journey from Tamarindo to Naviva becomes an experience in itself along the "Road to Raicilla." Travel by land or sea, meeting master distillers, exploring tabernas, walking agave fields, and witnessing traditional distillation, ending with a private tasting paired with regional dishes.

Conclude at Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita, and stay in an Ocean-View Grand Bungalow, a sanctuary nestled in a flourishing forest with ocean views. Balance body and mind with a Mexican boxing session at Mar Gym, meditative wellness classes, sound healing, and an artist-led bookbinding workshop. The journey culminates in a Temazcal ceremony led by a local shaman, blending volcanic heat, aromatic herbs, and rhythmic chanting to release toxins, restore balance, and set intentions for the journey ahead.

