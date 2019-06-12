Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Unveils Plans for New Hotel and Private Residences in Minneapolis

The new 34-storey building will be situated at the convergence of business and leisure in Minneapolis, at the top of Nicollet Mall, the city's pedestrian thoroughfare. A few short blocks from the Mississippi River, the mixed use complex will also serve as RBC Wealth Management's U.S. headquarters.

Those looking for more leisure activities will enjoy the vicinity to Minneapolis' North Loop neighbourhood, filled with history, arts, culture, dining, entertainment and more. Formerly an industrial warehouse area, and located within the Minneapolis Historic District and National Register of Historic Places, the North Loop now boasts a local farmers market; Target Field, the home of the Minnesota Twins Major League Baseball Team; art galleries, music and entertainment venues; and so much more.

"Minneapolis is a booming corporate hub in the Midwest, and has a vibrant leisure, cultural, and arts scene, and we look forward to creating a place for locals and visitors alike to come together while raising the standard of luxury and service in the city," says Bart Carnahan, Executive Vice President, Global Business Development and Portfolio Management, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Our partners at United Properties have envisioned a new luxury focal point in Minneapolis, and we look forward to helping them bring that vision to life."

The 222 room Four Seasons hotel will also feature a restaurant and bar, and one of the largest pool decks in the city, overlooking the city's downtown. A spa complex, open to both Hotel guests and day visitors, is also planned, along with extensive event spaces. On the uppermost floors of the building, 31 fully serviced Four Seasons Private Residences will boast impressive city and Mississippi River views.

"This new property sits on the best location in the city, with historic roots on the site of the former Nicollet Hotel, and in the center of the excitement and bustle of downtown Minneapolis," says Bill Katter, president and chief investment officer of United Properties Development. "Our partnership with Four Seasons allows us to elevate this exceptional project to new heights, delivering the signature hospitality and luxury lifestyle experience that Four Seasons is known for around the world."

The project is being designed by Smallwood, Reynolds, Stewart, Stewart and Associates, who have global projects and operations ranging from architecture, landscape and interior design, in hospitality, public spaces, education, government, and beyond.

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 115 hotels and resorts, and 42 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 48 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

United Properties has been creating deep roots in the commercial real estate industry for 100 years. The company imagines new possibilities in real estate to help strengthen communities and create lasting legacies. United Properties provides market expertise for ground-up development, redevelopment and acquisitions of value-add and stable investments. The company invests in and develops office, industrial, retail, mixed-use and senior housing properties. United Properties is owned by the Pohlad Companies and is headquartered in Minneapolis, with an office in Denver. For more information, visit www.uproperties.com or follow on Twitter at @UPDeepRoots.

