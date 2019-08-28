Four Seasons Hotel Whistler Debuts Modern Look - The Mountain Lodge, Reimagined

After renovations that began in the spring of 2019, the resort debuts the property's 273 rooms and suites in anticipation of the 2019/2020 ski season. Nodding to the mountain's globetrotting guests, Four Seasons Resort Whistler blends modern interiors with alpine style, to offer a truly memorable experience at one of Canada's most iconic destinations.

Led by Vancouver-based studio DIALOG, the refurbished rooms and suites pay close attention to the unique placement of Whistler–a secluded retreat, just an hour and a half away from the international destination of Vancouver. With this in mind, the design team expanded on the concept of retreat inside the Resort's guest accommodations, combining urban-minded design elements with that of the classic lodge style, elevating conceptions of après-ski style. The resulting interiors pay homage to the nostalgia of winter chalets, while looking forward to new memories to be made.

Inside, the sweeping updates include all new furnishings, fixtures and bespoke additions in guest rooms and suites. Clean, mid century-inspired furnishings are featured prominently. Sleek, iron frame leather chairs and ashwood credenzas are contrasted with warm, raw-edged coffee tables. Foregoing more traditional bed frames, beds are complemented with plush wallcovering in a rustic, yet refined woven textile.

Adding to the stylish renovations, Four Seasons Whistler introduces its custom Interior & Tonic experience in every guest room. Partnering with the Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery, introduces a gin made exclusively for Four Seasons Whistler guests. The bar set–complete with local company Bittered Sling Lillooet Bitters and sparkling tonic–is curated by award-winning Vancouver Mixologist Lauren Mote and allows guests to après in-room with a handmade Gin + Tonic. The mountain magic: the botanical gin transforms colour once the tonic and bitters are added.

The meticulous refurbishment amplifies the stunning mountain views by creating snapshot-ready moments throughout. Each room at Four Seasons Whistler features a balcony where guests can seize every moment of the outdoors. Inside, the view is highlighted with expansive windows opening up to forest-lined mountain vistas, a view which can be taken in perched on the window seats in each room. This stunning setting is luxuriated through unfussy details such as floating brass bedside light fixtures and sculptural ceiling light features, allowing the grandeur of the mountains to be centre stage. Modern granite fireplaces in every room at Four Seasons Whistler mean guests can cozy-up fireside long after the sun goes down.

The pursuit of adventure at Four Seasons Resort Whistler is articulated through the distinctly modern revamp. By giving guests time and space to relax, connect, explore, share passions, Four Seasons Whistler is able to create new opportunities for adventure and memory making. After all, where better to embark on a new journey than on top of a mountain?

Be among the first to experience the new rooms and suites at Four Seasons Resort Whistler with the Stay Longer-Fourth Night Free package, available for online booking now.

Contact:

Eleanor Gilkes

+1 604 966 2666

eleanor.gilkes@fourseasons.com

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts