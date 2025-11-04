Four Seasons Celebrates the Festive Season with Exceptional Moments of Genuine Care

Around the world, Four Seasons pastry chefs transform the season's spirit into edible works of art – intricate creations that marry time-honoured techniques with local stories:

Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México – Sweet Roots Carrot Cake: Farm-to-Table Delight – Gather fresh eggs, honey, and carrots at Rancho Lola, the property's sustainable farm, before baking rustic carrot cakes, creating festive memories rooted in place.

Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta – Liquid Gold Afternoon Tea: A Honeyed Ritual – La Patisserie enchants teatime with confections artfully prepared from rare Indonesian honeys, celebrating sustainable beekeeping and golden indulgence.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul – Sicilian Feast: Heritage on a Plate – Chef Ivan Spadaro honours his Sicilian roots with a family-recipe panettone, inspired by childhood baking with his father and mastered to spark new holiday memories.

Extraordinary Experiences in Iconic Destinations

With majestic peaks and sparkling shores, the season comes alive through festive adventures that blend discovery, culture and tradition:

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler – The Glacier Table: A Once-in-a-Lifetime Alpine Escape – Arrive by helicopter to dine on a pristine glacier or inside glowing ice caves, where champagne, caviar, and glacier-side spa touches meet breathtaking alpine scenery.

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane – Christmas Lights Tour: An Evening Illuminate – A private chauffeur-led journey reveals London's most iconic holiday lights, from Buckingham Palace to the sparkling glow of Soho and Waterloo Bridge.

Four Seasons Hotel Prague – Holiday Traditions: A Czech Celebration – Explore Christmas markets and watch the lamplighter bring the Charles Bridge to life, capturing the timeless spirit of Prague in winter.

Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui – Tropical Tales of the Monkey: Island Whimsy Reimagined – Celebrate the season with Koh Samui's playful monkey spirit, as lantern-lit feasts, tropical décor, and beachside gatherings transform the resort into a festive wonderland.

Wellness, Wonder and Renewal

Quiet rituals and restorative treatments offer guests space to pause, recharge, and celebrate well-being:

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai DIFC – Twilight Serenity: Stillness Above the City – A rooftop massage beneath the stars offers couples a tranquil moment, framed by Dubai 's glittering skyline.

Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village – Nutcracker Season: Wellness with Whimsy – Snowfall, ballet workshops, and spa rituals transform the resort into a holiday dreamscape.

Festive Tables and Culinary Creativity

Holiday dining reimagined with seasonal elegance and sumptuous flavours:

Family Traditions and Cultural Discoveries

From expert workshops to imaginative family experiences, Four Seasons invites guests of all ages to create cherished memories that are both timeless and deeply personal:

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea – Mahjong & Mai Tais: A Tropical Twist on Tradition – Holiday sessions blend ancient mahjong strategy with tropical flair and are paired with specially crafted Mai Tais.

Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva – Festive Workshops: Creative Family Moments – Seasonal workshops invite families to craft wreaths, paint nutcrackers, and design stockings as festive keepsakes.

Four Seasons Hotel Singapore – The Art of Christmas: A Celebration in Five Acts – From candlelit concerts to curated dining, gifting, sidecar city exploration, and suite experiences, the property transforms the holidays into a living gallery.

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa – Kuda Estate Holiday: A Family Story – The new three-bedroom estate hosts multi-generational gatherings, with diving adventures, locally sourced dining and private celebrations.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla – Creative Holiday Magic: A Crafting Celebration – Little artisans at the Resort's Kids for All Seasons holiday pop-up can craft, learn new techniques, and create festive masterpieces to take home.

A Holiday Vacation Home for the Festive Season

Four Seasons Villa & Residence Rentals offer a global collection of private sanctuaries where families and friends can feel at home for the holidays. Combining the privacy of a personal retreat with the care, service, and amenities of a Four Seasons hotel or resort, each stay can be tailored to create a truly personal escape – from festive décor arranged in-residence upon arrival to chef-prepared meals enjoyed together. Every detail is crafted with genuine care, making these vacation homes the ideal setting for meaningful moments shared with loved ones.

Seeking a holiday gift that embodies effortless luxury? A Four Seasons Gift Card unlocks extraordinary experiences at any Four Seasons property around the globe. Available online and delivered instantly, it's the ultimate gesture of effortless luxury.

