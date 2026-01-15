Now Accepting Reservations: Timeless Heritage Meets Modern Luxury at the New Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Cartagena

Rich in history and contemporary culture, Four Seasons expands its Colombian portfolio in the vibrant streets of Getsemani

CARTAGENA, Colombia, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Cartagena is now confirming reservations ahead of its much-anticipated opening this spring.

Set in the colourful Getsemani neighbourhood, steps from the historic Walled City and across the street from the contemporary convention centre, Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Cartagena blends centuries of history with modern vibrancy, offering a luxurious, sophisticated and welcoming experience for travellers and locals alike.

"This project is one of true passion as we transform incredible historic buildings in a remarkable destination, preparing them for the next chapter in their story while we continue to grow our presence in Colombia," says Antoine Chahwan, Four Seasons President, Hotel Operations - Americas. "Together with our owner partners, San Francisco Investments, and a dedicated team of visionary creatives, culinarians and hoteliers, we are thrilled to deliver a personalized and distinctly Four Seasons experience in an extraordinary setting."

Comprising a remarkable assembly of historic buildings ranging from the 16th-century San Francisco cloister and temple to a collection of theatres and the 1920s landmark Club Cartagena, this intimate hotel invites exploration at every turn. Exquisitely restored façades, quiet courtyards and outdoor walkways, intricate stone and woodwork, hidden frescoes and elegant public spaces give way to Old World-influenced rooms infused with at-one's-fingertips technologies.

The hotel's enduring design was crafted by celebrated French designer François Catroux, known and awarded for blending timeless elegance with inviting comfort for prominent figures and tastemakers around the world. Catroux's work with Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Cartagena was one of his final projects. Famously selective, only taking on projects that inspired him, the property is among the very few hospitality commissions he ever undertook, underscoring its significance.

French design studio SBM shaped interiors in the food and beverage spaces, carrying Catroux's design language across Club Cartagena venues. Collaborating closely with Catroux, WATG integrated his vision into the architecture, while Wimberly Interiors and award-winning AvroKO contributed to the interiors. Principal architect José María Rodríguez honoured the historic buildings' legacy with restorations by Ricardo Sánchez and Angelina Vélez. Local artisans, including Colombian designer Poli Mallarino (furniture and textiles), joined forces with Switzerland's Enea Garden Design to bring every detail to life.

Panoramic views of the city's eclectic neighbourhoods, busy harbour and Caribbean sunsets can be enjoyed from not one, but two rooftop pool decks. A plethora of dining and drinking options – both within the hotel and steps outside in the trendy Getsemani neighbourhood – ensure that every day brings something new.

Experience Cartagena with Four Seasons

At the heart and soul of the new hotel are dedicated team members who look forward to sharing Colombia's warm hospitality with guests from near and far, with the thoughtful touches that only Four Seasons can provide.

"Here in Getsemani, guests will discover a neighbourhood with a heartbeat – where daily life, passed down through generations, remains the true soul of the community," says Annie Monnier, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Cartagena. "This is a place that has protected its identity with pride, ensuring that the stories, traditions, and people who define it continue to thrive. We are honoured to be part of this moment in Getsemani's evolution, celebrating its culture while contributing to a model of tourism that uplifts and preserves the community that makes it so special."

Rich in history, Getsemani today is a place where locals gather to play cards and dominos in its cafes while travellers enjoy its charming streets and squares beneath colourful umbrellas and flags strung between its colonial era homes, restaurants, shops and galleries.

Four Seasons is a gateway for discovering Getsemani and connecting with the rich tapestry of Cartagena's fascinating past and the energetic rhythms of its present. Exclusive experiences await, with the expert concierge team ready to tailor unique itineraries for every interest. For example, graffiti is considered an artform in Colombia, and Four Seasons invites guests to tour its best examples before visiting a private studio and experiencing it first-hand. The old Walled City – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – is just steps away, with its well-preserved fortifications and colonial buildings along cobblestone streets. When the sea beckons, guests can board a luxury yacht and cruise nearby islands, snorkelling in secret spots before enjoying an on-board champagne picnic prepared by Four Seasons chefs. Further afield, adventurers can head to a private nature reserve in search of rare, tiny cotton-top tamarin monkeys during a hike that also promises exotic bird sightings.

Welcome to Four Seasons Hotel Cartagena

Entering the light-filled lobby – guests will find the legendary Club Cartagena's grand staircase meticulously restored beneath a modern glass atrium before discovering cozy courtyards and outdoor corridors leading to rooms and suites.

Among 131 guest rooms and suites – many with private terraces – there are 27 Spanish colonial-style accommodations, including 18 rooms surrounding an interior courtyard in the former cloister, along with the two-bedroom, Presidential Suite (denominated Catroux Suite, as an homage to its designer). There are 104 contemporary-style rooms, including the three-bedroom Casa Ambrad (House Royal Suite ) , which boasts a rooftop plunge pool.

Eight distinct restaurant and bar concepts include the debut collaboration between Four Seasons and The Major Food Group, known for high-profile venues such as New York's Carbone. Signature dining experiences will include a classic steakhouse, a lively bar and more intimate speakeasy, a casual pizzeria, a rooftop bar ideal for enjoying sunset cocktails, and an eat-in or take-out café that pairs freshly baked pastries with Colombia's most famous gift to coffee aficionados worldwide.

Designed as a holistic journey to wellness, UMARI Spa offers six treatment rooms including a couple's suite, as well as hair salon, nail services and a 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness centre. Two rooftop pools invite chilled-out relaxation by day, and chic cocktails as the sun sets and the city's skyline comes alive with colour and light each evening.

Be among the first to experience Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Cartagena: In celebration of its grand opening, Four Seasons is extending a Stay Longer – 4th Night Free offer, the perfect opportunity for an extra day of exploration and enjoyment in Colombia, and the Experience More offer, with up to USD 250 credit for food and beverage and other hotel experiences included. Call +1 416 673 5442 for more details, or book online.

The new Four Seasons in Cartagena also includes 15 luxury Private Residences. For more information, click here.

Memorable Weddings, Events and Meetings at Four Seasons

With two stunning ballrooms and three additional meeting rooms – and the option of a full-property buyout – Four Seasons sets the stage for events to remember. The dramatic Ballroom de la Veracruz, with its bold checkerboard flooring, raised stage and a mezzanine, all lit by spectacular modern chandeliers by Wimberly Interiors beneath a magnificent brick dome, is located in the former Teatro Colón. The Ballroom Centenario, restored in the Beaux Arts style of its former incarnation as Club Cartagena, features a long wall of windows overlooking the Parque Centenario, with the Walled City's clock tower in the distance providing a lovely backdrop for photos.

Four Seasons Historic Hotels Collection

Four Seasons Hotel Cartagena is the third Four Seasons experience in Colombia, joining two sister properties in Bogotá, including Casa Medina, originally designed by Santiago Medina Mejia in 1946 as an apartment building. Celebrated for breathing new life into historic buildings through careful restoration and modern enhancements, the portfolio of Four Seasons historic hotels includes landmark locations in Buenos Aires, Madrid, Florence, Taormina, Prague, Rabat, London and beyond.

