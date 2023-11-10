MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Desjardins received four awards at the annual LSEG Lipper 2023 awards ceremony held last night in Toronto. Among other distinctions, Desjardins SocieTerra Cleantech Fund won the "LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2023" for the best mutual fund in the "Global Small and Mid Cap Equity Fund" category in Canada, for the third year in a row.

"Winning this award for the third year in a row, the Desjardins SocieTerra Cleantech Fund demonstrates the ongoing commitment to performance that we wish to offer our members and clients. We're proud that this responsible investment product stands out in a category that includes both traditional and responsible investment funds," says Jean-François Girard, Director of Investment Funds Product Development for Desjardins Investments Inc.

Here are the details of the four award-winning investment products:

Desjardins SocieTerra Cleantech Fund

The Desjardins SocieTerra Cleantech Fund (F-Class Units) was recognized with a LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2023 certificate for the best fund over 5 years in the Global Small/Mid Cap Equity category. There were 25 mutual funds up for the award. This Desjardins Fund was a winner for the third year in a row. The portfolio sub-manager for the fund is Impax Asset Management Limited.

Desjardins Overseas Equity Fund

The Desjardins Overseas Equity Fund (F-Class Units) was recognized with a LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2023 certificate for the best fund over 5 years in the International Equity category. There were 66 mutual funds up for the award. The portfolio sub-managers for the fund are Fiera Capital Corporation and PineStone Asset Management.

Desjardins Floating Rate Income Fund

The Desjardins Floating Rate Income Fund (F-Class Units) was recognized with a LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2023 trophy for the best fund over 3 years in the Multi-Sector Fixed Income. There were 37 mutual funds up for the award. The portfolio sub-manager for the fund is PIMCO Canada Corp.

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF

The Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF (now called Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF) bested 12 other ETFs to win a trophy LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2023 for the best ETF over 3 years in the Emerging Markets Equity category. The portfolio manager of the awarded ETF is Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

About the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60- and 120-month periods. The highest 20% of funds in each classification are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return and receive a rating of 5; the next 20% receive a rating of 4; the middle 20% are rated 3; the next 20% are rated 2; and the lowest 20% are rated 1. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification per award universe wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. Lipper Leader ratings are subject to change every month. For more information, see www.lipperfundawards.com . Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper. LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, ©2023 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Data for the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards is aggregated until the end of July of any given year and results are published in November of that year.

The returns posted by the Desjardins SocieTerra Cleantech Fund (F-Class Units) for the period ended October 31, 2023 are as follows: 5.57% (1 year), 3.67% (3 years), 7.16% (5 years), N/A (10 years), 8.80% (since its inception on June 14, 2016). The corresponding Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for that same period are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years) and N/A (10 years). The Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2023 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 4 (5 years) and N/A (10 years). The fund stands out in the ''Global Small/Mid Cap Equity fund'' category for the 5-year period out of a total of 25 funds by obtaining a certificate.

The returns posted by the Desjardins Overseas Equity Fund (F-Class Units) for the period ended October 31, 2023 are as follows: 20.89% (1 year), 4.48% (3 years), 7.73% (5 years), N/A (10 years), 6.26% (since its inception on November 25, 2013). The corresponding Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for that same period are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years) and N/A (10 years). The Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2023 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 4 (3 years), 5 (5 years) and N/A (10 years). The fund stands out in the 'International Equity fund'' category for the 5-year period out of a total of 66 funds by obtaining a certificate.

The returns posted by the Desjardins Floating Rate Income Fund (F-Class Units) for the period ended October 31, 2023 are as follows: 10.05% (1 year), 4.03% (3 years), 2.45% (5 years), N/A (10 years), 2.56% (since its inception on May 12, 2014). The corresponding Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for that same period are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years) and N/A (10 years). The Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2023 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 4 (5 years) and N/A (10 years). The fund stands out in the 'Multi-Sector Fixed Income fund'' category for the 5-year period out of a total of 37 funds by obtaining a digital trophy.

The returns posted by the Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor-Low CO2 ETF (now called Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF) for the period ended October 31, 2023 are as follows: 15.96% (1 year), 5.76% (3 years), N/A (5 years), N/A (10 years), 1.6% (since its inception on March 7, 2019). The corresponding Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the ETF for that same period are as follows: N/A (1 year), 3 (3 years), N/A (5 years) and N/A (10 years). The Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the ETF for the period ended July 31, 2023 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), N/A (5 years) and N/A (10 years). The ETF stands out in the ''Emerging Markets Equity ETF'' category for the 3-year period out of a total of 12 ETF by obtaining a digital trophy.

The Desjardins Funds and the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently, and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund/ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns, including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not consider sales, redemption, distribution or other optional charges, or income taxes payable by any unitholder, that would have reduced returns. The Desjardins Funds and the Desjardins ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

As the manager of the Desjardins Funds, Desjardins Investments Inc. is one of the leading investment fund managers in Canada, with $39.25 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2022. Desjardins Investments Inc. offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadians investors and stands out in the industry, among others, for its roster of internationally recognized portfolio sub-managers mandated by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., the Desjardins Funds portfolio manager, representing more than 20 portfolio management firms around the world. Desjardins Investments Inc. is also actively engaged in promoting and encouraging responsible investing in Canada.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Established in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM) is one of Canada's largest asset managers with in-house expertise in equity, fixed income and real assets (infrastructure, real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM manages over $81 billion as at June 30, 2023 in institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada.

DGAM has a team of more than 80 investment professionals in offices in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto. It takes a collaborative approach combining innovation, accessibility and discipline to develop solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients. DGAM's investment process integrates its cooperative values to help its partners and clients grow their assets responsibly over the long term.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $398.6 billion as at March 31, 2023. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: (media inquiries only): Public Relations, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]