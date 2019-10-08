Four Community Champions Honoured by QCGN

Work of Sen. Joan Fraser, Josh Freed, Martin Murphy, Joshua Arless to be celebrated

MONTREAL, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Their fields of accomplishment vary widely, but four champions of Quebec's English-speaking community being formally honoured with Community Leadership Awards by the Quebec Community Groups Network share important qualities in equal amounts: dedication and persistence.

Senator and longtime journalist Joan Fraser, commentator and humourist Josh Freed, and community advocate Martin Murphy have won QCGN's 11th annual Sheila and Victor Goldbloom Community Service Award. Joshua Arless, a barrier-breaking school commissioner, has been chosen for the fifth annual Young Quebecers Leading the Way Award.

"Each leader chosen has in their own way added to the vitality of English-speaking Quebec in an exemplary fashion," QCGN President Geoffrey Chambers said. "Each has taken an inspirational path that has helped advance our collective cause and move us toward the greater good."

Read complete press release here: http://bit.ly/2LY7rXD

The Quebec Community Groups Network (www.qcgn.ca) is a not-for-profit organization bringing together 60 English-language community organizations across Quebec. As a centre of evidence-based expertise and collective action it identifies, explores and addresses strategic issues affecting the development and vitality of the English-speaking community of Quebec and encourages dialogue and collaboration among its member organizations, individuals, community groups, institutions and leaders.

SOURCE Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN)

For further information: Rita Legault, Director of Communications, rita.legault@qcgn.ca, telephone: 514-868-9044, ext. 223, cellular: 514-912-6555

Related Links

http://www.qcgn.ca

