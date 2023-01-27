TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - On January 11, 2023, the RCMP Federal Policing Transnational Serious and Organized Crime (TSOC) team executed four search warrants in the Greater Toronto Area after an extensive investigation into a large-scale drug importation network.

After a long, complex investigation, the Toronto North, TSOC team seized, as proceeds of crime, over $800,000 in Canadian currency, 88 units of Ether cryptocurrency, a 2022 Mercedes Benz G-wagon and over $2,000,000 in jewelry, watches and other luxury items.

The investigation included assistance from, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), Barrie Police Service, Brantford Police Service, and Toronto Police Service, and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). As a result of this investigation the following people have been charged:

Eyob HAILE-MICHAEL (36) of Toronto, ON has been charged with offences resulting from both CBSA and RCMP investigations which include:

Unlawful Import of a Controlled Substance, cocaine, contrary to section 6(1) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Traffic in a Controlled Substance, cocaine, contrary to section 5(1) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Conspiracy to Import a Controlled Substance, cocaine, contrary to section 465(1)(c) Criminal Code;

Conspiracy to Traffic a Controlled Substance, cocaine, contrary to section 465(1)(c) Criminal Code;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, over $5000, contrary to section 354(1) Criminal Code

The following people were also charged, as a result of the search warrant executed on January 11, 2023:

Abigail Bergman (22) of Toronto, Ontario;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, over $5000 , contrary to section 354(1) Criminal Code

Hillaway Haile-Michael (40) of Toronto, Ontario;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, over $5000 , contrary to section 354(1) Criminal Code

Nuriya Kemal (32) of Toronto, Ontario;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, over $5000 , contrary to section 354(1) Criminal Code

Eyob Haile-Michael has been remanded in custody. Abigail Bergman, Hillaway Haile-Michael and Nuriya Kemal, are scheduled to appear in court on February 22, 2023 at 60 Queens Street West, Toronto, ON.

"With assistance from our policing partners, the RCMP's TSOC enforcement team has successfully disrupted this large-scale drug importation and trafficking network operating from the GTA. The enforcement actions of our officers will have a direct and positive impact in the suppression of criminal conduct. Moreover, our coordinated efforts contribute meaningfully to the safety of the communities we serve".

Staff Sergeant Peter Ready, Acting Officer in charge, Toronto North Detachment, Transnational Serious & Organized Crime.

Quick facts

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live but your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more effective. If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, contact local police, or through the contacts below:

RCMP Toronto North Detachment at 905-953-7267

Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020

RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 The confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060

Anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time

