Four 20 Pharma and Northern Green Canada Complete Successful Shipment of Medical Cannabis

Four 20 Pharma launches cannabis brand "420 Natural"

PADERBORN, Germany and TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Four 20 Pharma Gmbh ("Four 20") a leading manufacturer, wholesaler and importer of medical cannabis and medical devices, and Northern Green Canada Inc. ("NGC") the first privately-owned Canadian licensed producer of cannabis to have EU GMP certification, has completed their first successful shipment of non-irradiated medical cannabis flower. This shipment from Toronto, Canada to Paderborn, Germany is the part of a larger supply agreement between Four 20 and NGC that will extend into 2021.

The shipped cannabis flower has been stringently tested, first in Canada for NGC by Eurofins, and subsequently, Four 20 commissioned an independent German laboratory to confirm the purity, THC content and quality of the flower. NGC and Four 20 set the highest standards in order to guarantee the patient receives the greatest possible degree of safety and effectiveness.

Lisa McCormack, President and CEO of NGC, commented: "This successful shipment represents a major milestone for our company. Following our recent EU GMP certification, our expansion into Germany will support patients who are facing an inconsistent availability of medical cannabis due to the current short supply. We are excited to work alongside Four 20 Pharma to provide quality medicine to the community."

"We take our promise of quality very seriously and we have been successful in delivering quality. We are certain that our first cannabis brand "420 NATURAL", free from any irradiation, will establish itself very quickly on the German market," explains Thomas Schatton, CEO of Four 20. "With a THC content range of 20 to 25%, the Indica dominant variety GG4 represents the basis of our future range of products. We look forward to continuing to ensure patient care with this first-class product. Long-term supply contracts, with high import quantities, will guarantee a constant supply. "

Germany is the largest medical cannabis market in Europe. It is poised to maintain and grow this presence in the years to come. NGC, together with Four 20 Pharma, is proud to be a part of the growth of this vital and dynamic market.

About Northern Green Canada Inc.

Northern Green Canada Inc. is a federally licensed, EU GMP-certified producer of medical cannabis, focused on providing cannabis medications for a better quality of life. NGC is a research and development driven company committed to the health and well-being of patients. Their experienced team of experts operates in an EU GMP-certified, 2500 m2 (27000 square foot) indoor growing and processing facility with a 4275 m2 (46000 square foot) expansion capability. The company is expanding their extraction capacity to produce oils and working with respected partners on treatment-based cannabis medications. Find more information on our website www.northerngreencanada.com

About Four 20 Pharma GmbH

As a manufacturer, wholesaler and importer of medical cannabis and medical devices, Four 20 Pharma GmbH is GDP and GMP certified.

The company, based in Paderborn, was founded in 2018 and has a narcotics license according to § 3 BtMG and a pharmaceutical wholesale license according to § 52a AMG for all of Europe. In addition, the medical cannabis specialist has the necessary import licenses for the import of medical cannabis into Germany, a manufacturing license and the necessary product-specific license in accordance with § 7 AMG and § 1 AMRadV for the sale of medicinal products. Four 20 Pharma GmbH is a gold sponsor of the Working Group for Cannabis as Medicine (ACM) as well as a platinum sponsor of the International Association for Cannabinoid Medicines (IACM). Doctors, pharmacies, medical institutions and patients are supported by the company as a reliable partner in all matters relating to medicinal cannabis. You can find more information on our website www.420pharma.de

