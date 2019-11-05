Fountain Tire CEO Takes Top North American Tire Industry Prize

Brent Hesje inducted to the Tire Industry Association Hall of Fame

EDMONTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Brent Hesje, CEO of Edmonton-based Fountain Tire, was inducted to the Tire Industry Association (TIA) Hall of Fame last night in Las Vegas, Nevada. Considered the tire industry's highest distinction, the TIA Hall of Fame Award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the tire industry. Winners have demonstrated high standards, ideals and leadership in the management of their businesses and in the tire community.

"The Hall of Fame Award recognizes amazing individuals who have proven themselves as key industry influencers," says Roy Littlefield, TIA CEO. "Mr. Hesje sets the example of an exceptional leader who has not only grown his business in strides, but has also given back to the industry, to the business community and to his local community."

"It is an honour to be recognized by my peers in the tire industry, and to bring this award back to Canada on behalf of our store partners across the country and our corporate office team in Edmonton," says Brent Hesje, CEO of Fountain Tire. "I've always believed Fountain Tire's collaborative, partnership-based approach has been integral to our success. It has also allowed us to evolve as a company and to give back in meaningful ways to the communities where we live and work."

Hesje is the second Fountain Tire leader to be inducted into the TIA Hall of Fame. The company's founder, Bill Fountain, received the same award posthumously in 2011.

Formerly with Procter & Gamble, Hesje joined Edmonton-based Fountain Tire in 1992 and he became vice president of marketing in 1995. He was appointed CEO in 2005, and has since led the company through a period of signiﬁcant growth. Partnerships have been a long-time factor in the company's success – most store managers have 50 per cent ownership of their stores – and Hesje's passion to advance the partnership model has been a key driver of its expansion.

Since the time Hesje joined Fountain Tire, the company has evolved into a vertically integrated comprehensive tire and automotive business. With a core business of tire sales and service as well as auto service for consumer, commercial and off-the-road vehicles, it has doubled its number of retread plants and added mine service, tire wholesale and five distribution centres.

Consolidated sales increased nearly nine fold to $605.8 million in 2018 from $67.9 million in 1992, while employment grew to 2,475 from 400. Under Hesje's direction, Fountain Tire entered Canada's largest market, Ontario, which added important geographical diversification to the company's national footprint.

Hesje is widely known as a leader in the tire industry and in the community. He is the immediate past chair of the Automotive Industry Association of Canada and a former chair of the Western Canada Tire Dealers board. Along with his role as a board member of Fountain Tire Ltd., he is a board member of the Edmonton Eskimo Football Club. Hesje is also involved with several Canadian corporate brands and is the former chair of the boards of directors of the YPO Alberta Saskatchewan Chapter and The Support Network. He served as chair of the Board of Governors of the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT), where he led the largest fundraising campaign in the institution's history, which raised more than $120 million to develop campus learning spaces.

The TIA Hall of Fame Award adds to Fountain Tire's impressive list of accolades. Earlier this year, Hesje received the Northern Lights Award of Distinction from Edmonton's Chamber of Commerce, for making a positive and lasting difference in the community. Fountain Tire has twice been named among Alberta's Top Employers and has maintained Platinum Club member status of Canada's Best Managed Companies since it ﬁrst received the award in 1994.

About Fountain Tire

Established in 1956, Fountain Tire is one of Canada's premier tire and automotive service networks with 160 locations spanning Central and Western Canada from Vaughan, north of Toronto, to Victoria, British Columbia. The company is also a leading provider of tires and tire-related services to commercial truck fleets and off-road vehicles used in the agriculture, oil and gas, mining, and construction sectors. The majority of Fountain Tire managers own equity in their stores. Goodyear Canada is a minority shareholder of Fountain Tire Ltd. This partnership-based business model combines community-invested store management with corporate intelligence to provide service that truly puts the customer first. The company's shared ownership business model has enabled it to be named among Canada's "Best Managed Companies" every year since 1994.

