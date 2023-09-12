Foundry expanding centres across B.C. to support youth mental health and substance use crisis

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Foundry understands that being a young person in today's world is challenging.

Back-to-school anxiety, wildfires, a toxic drug crisis, a rise in gender-based aggression, and new strains of COVID-19, combined with the uncertainty of trying to figure out who you are and what you want to accomplish, can be overwhelming.

Bailey Milan Brule, a 16-year-old from Vernon, believes that despite the increase in conversations around mental health in recent years, there's still a massive shortage of safe spaces that specifically advocate for the well-being of youth and put youth at the forefront of the decision-making process about their own mental health journeys.

"From my experiences and those of my friends and peers, mental health resources are hard to find, and often have waitlists that can last for years. They're often understaffed and too expensive for the average teenager to use," Bailey shared. "This is why Foundry stands out, because it's not only free and accessible but it's designed specifically for youth and what youth want."

Youth often need a variety of well-being supports to live good lives, because 75% of mental health and substance use issues emerge before the age of 25. We hear from youth that if Foundry didn't exist, one out of four youth wouldn't go anywhere to seek support.

Foundry currently has 16 centres open in B.C. plus a provincial virtual service. In 2022, Foundry centres, along with the Foundry virtual service, supported over 16,000 young people across British Columbia. While we are honored to provide a safe space for these young people, we acknowledge that there are still thousands of young people who are looking for support.

This is why Foundry is expanding our reach to more youth. We are on a mission to transform the way youth access care by creating safe, free and confidential spaces across B.C., where young people are celebrated for who they are, and don't feel ashamed to ask for the support they deserve.

On September 6th, 2023, the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions announced a call for applications inviting communities across B.C. to apply to develop a Foundry centre in their community. With the continued support of the Province of B.C. and Providence Health Care, our goal is to eventually have a Foundry centre in every community in British Columbia.

"Every young person in British Columbia needs access to health-care services that meets their unique needs, regardless of their location," said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. "As an essential part of our health care system, expanding the Foundry network will make it easier for young people and their families to get the help they need, right in their own community."

Amira Sidhu, an 18-year-old from Surrey, believes that young people should have access to mental health and substance use resources much sooner in their healing journeys.

"I think historically, the mental health system has been backwards. It's been reactionary instead of preventative, by trying to help people when they're already addicted or already suicidal," shared Amira.

"This is where Foundry is disrupting the system, by getting to the very root of the mental health crisis and creating low-barrier, free and safe spaces for youth where they can get help and be seen before it's too late. Foundry is saving lives."

