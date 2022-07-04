Founders East Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of Maritime Beauty Supply

HALIFAX, NS, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Founders East Capital Partners is proud to announce that it has acquired Maritime Beauty Supply. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Maritime Beauty is the largest professional beauty distributor serving salon and spa industry throughout Atlantic Canada. Maritime Beauty has a proven service culture within its team of over 150 employees including a skilled direct sales force and 17 locations across Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island.

Maurice Doucet, Maritime Beauty's founder and owner for over 56 years, commented, "We are thrilled to join forces with Founders East. I personally selected Founders East to succeed ownership of Maritime Beauty. I wanted to ensure that our Team and our valued Customers across Atlantic Canada continue to benefit from the culture and values that support our mutual success."

Michael Crouse, Founders East's Managing Partner, commented, "Maurice and the leadership team at Maritime Beauty have built a market-leading business that has thrived due to its unwavering focus on customer service. We are thankful that Maurice has placed his trust in Founders East to continue to grow the business and build on his legacy. Maritime Beauty's management team will continue to lead and operate the business, and we are very excited to partner with them."

About Founders East Capital Partners

Founders East Capital Partners is an investment business backed by four Atlantic Canadian entrepreneurial families. Founders East partners with proven businesses based in Atlantic Canada or those with meaningful ties to the region. Founders East has flexible structures, no set investment time horizon, and works collaboratively with business owners and their families to ensure their legacies not only continue but thrive.

About Maritime Beauty Supply

Founded in 1966, Maritime Beauty Supply is a full-service professional beauty supply distributor for the Maritime provinces. With its 17 locations, Maritime Beauty has formed deep ties with salon professionals across Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island. Maritime Beauty's continued growth is made possible by its commitment to its mission: providing salon professionals with the products, education, and services they need to be successful.

SOURCE Founders East Capital Partners

For further information: Michael Crouse, [email protected]