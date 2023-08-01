Foster & Associates Financial Services Inc. ("Foster") Announces Richard G. Stone as Chair of the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Foster & Associates Financial Services Inc. announces the appointment of Richard G. Stone, ICD.D as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Richard Stone is a highly experienced financial services executive, starting his career in 1979. In 1994 he created Stone Asset Management Limited serving as Chairperson, CEO and CIO. Richard is an experienced board member, holds the Institute of Corporate Directors designation (ICD.D), and currently serves as an Independent Director of Eloro Resources Ltd., a TSX-listed firm, as well as on multiple private and philanthropic boards.

"Principally, Richard will be working with me on honing corporate strategy, and his breadth of experience will prove valuable in many other areas. His passion for the nuances of corporate culture is obvious to anyone that has collaborated with him, so I believe he will be a great leader for our Board as we navigate the future at the firm," said Christopher Foster, CEO at Foster.

"There aren't many financial services professionals who bring Richard's insight and guidance. I'm confident that he will be a tremendous Board Chair as we expand our Family Office offering and elevate its position in the industry," said Philip Marion, Managing Director of Foster Family Office.

With this new appointment, Foster continues its commitment to delivering excellence in financial services to clients.

About Foster & Associates Financial Services Inc.

Foster & Associates is an employee-owned Investment Dealer registered with CIRO (formerly IIROC), with its Head Office located in the centre of Toronto's financial district.

Foster's focus is helping Canadian families protect and grow their wealth, either in preparation for retirement or in consideration of their family's legacy. Our team of professional Portfolio Managers and Investment Advisors work with Canadian families to meet their financial goals. Foster is proud to provide our clients with intelligent, informed, and independent investment advice with access to all the tools the investment universe has to offer.

