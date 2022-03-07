Forward Summit Providing Every Indigenous Community in Canada with Virtual Access to the Two-Day Conference

CALGARY, AB, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Many Indigenous peoples in Canada continue to face barriers that affect their ability to participate fully in the programs and initiatives that affect their quality of life. While the socioeconomic challenges Indigenous peoples face are diverse and complex, living in rural or remote communities continues to be one of the more significant barriers preventing them from getting involved in important discussions dedicated to overcoming these challenges and advancing their economic independence.

With that in mind, Forward Summit, an Indigenous-led conference designed to empower Indigenous economies, is providing every First Nations, Métis and Inuit community in Canada with one complimentary ticket to attend the conference virtually.

Broadly mirroring the aims of the Truth and Reconciliation Commissions Call to Action #92, Forward Summit aims to build respectful relationships, whereby the free, prior, and informed consent of Indigenous peoples would be obtained before proceeding with economic development projects. The objective is simple: to create a community focused on action by providing a platform for all those from Indigenous and non-Indigenous business communities to gather and discuss the potential opportunities of business development and the challenges that often prevent such business development from happening.

"Reconciliation must inspire Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples to transform Canadian society so that our children and grandchildren can live together in dignity, peace, and prosperity on these lands we now share."

- Truth and Reconciliation Commission

The conference features two-days of engaging panel and roundtable discussions derived through extensive consultation with members of the Forward Summit Indigenous Leadership Council, as well as exclusive networking opportunities with representation from over 40 communities and Canada's major industries. Experienced, knowledgeable, and industry-leading speakers representing a wide array of professions will lend their knowledge and perspectives to help guide these important discussions. Some of the topics to be addressed are as follows:

Growing Partnerships Through Sustainable Forest Management: A deep dive into the challenges, learnings and future opportunities in the sustainable forest management sector.

"I have had the opportunity of being a guest speaker at many conferences, both in Canada and abroad. Forward Summit has all the ingredients of a top-quality gathering - from the caliber of the speakers and presenters to the structure of the contents, Forward Summit meets the highest standards," said Forward Summit speaker Jorge Avilés, Manager, Indigenous Partnerships & Development for ATCO Gas.

As an event founded in the belief that building relationships together drives economic reconciliation forward, ensuring the 634 First Nations, 8 Métis and 53 Inuit communities have equitable access to these meaningful panel and roundtable discussions was imperative in bringing the intended outcome of the event to life.

About Forward Summit

Forward Summit is a professional, Indigenous-led, two-day conference dedicated to advancing economic partnerships, discovering opportunities for change, and supporting national relationships between Canada's industry leaders and Indigenous Communities.

The inaugural event launched in 2019 and hosted hundreds of participants who understood the importance of building wealth and strong relationships with Indigenous communities across Canada through respectful dialogue. Over 500 participants, 400 organizations, 100 speakers and 40 Indigenous communities came together to share stories, build relationships, and discover new opportunities for advancing Indigenous prosperity.

Forward Summit prides itself on being the meeting place that drives economic reconciliation forward through meaningful dialogue in an intimate setting. Through expert-led panel discussions, dynamic roundtables and exclusive networking opportunities, conference participants are provided with an unrivalled opportunity to gain knowledge and work together in collaboration and partnership towards a common goal: to progress economic reconciliation.

