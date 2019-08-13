Forum on Forests - Forestry - The Force Driving a Successful Relationship

WASKESIU LAKE, SK, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks, Pierre Dufour, and Secretary of the Cree Nation Government, Paul John Murdoch, both in Waskesiu Lake, Saskatchewan, for the Forum on Forests, shared that forestry has become the cornerstone of the positive relationship forged between their two governments.

In a joint presentation, Mr. Dufour and Mr. Murdoch highlighted the history of the relationship between the Government of Québec and the Cree Nation Government, as well as the agreements that have defined it. The Minister illustrated the efforts made to encourage Cree participation in forestry management and in developing the territory and its natural resources, in particular through the establishment of the Cree-Québec Forestry Board, while Mr. Murdoch presented the positive impact these agreements have had on his nation.

The Forum on Forests, held in conjunction with the Canadian Council of Forest Ministers' annual conference, provides an opportunity for elected officials to meet and exchange views with various forest stakeholders, including representatives of First Nations communities, certification agencies and the forest products industry.

A few words:

"The Government of Québec and the Cree Nation Government have forged a meaningful relationship through negotiation and the implementation of agreements that specify how the territory and its forest resources should be managed. This relationship is built on meeting the wishes, needs and aspirations of both nations and evolves as discussions progress. In terms of forest development, both Québec and the Cree Nation have relied on their respective jurisdictions to establish and maintain relations based on trust and mutual respect for the benefit of both populations."

Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Nord-du-Québec regions

« Development in Eeyou Istchee, including forestry, has always been an important economic sector for the he region, as well as the province. Through inclusive planning, regular and meaningful collaboration, combined with the respect and implementation of agreements set forth, we have been capable of achieving better circumstances for stakeholders, as well as the people of Eeyou Istchee. The creation of tables like the Cree-Quebec Forestry Working Group has been necessary and allowed the Cree Nation to be key participants in the careful development of this resource by contributing our invaluable expertise and knowledge of a territory we have been fundamentally linked to for generations."

Grand Chief Dr. Abel Bosum, Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government: "The Cree Nation's assumption of a greater role in the management of forestry with the Government of Quebec is defined by the mutual desire to find innovative solutions to historical challenges. This collaboration and philosophy is allowing the Cree Nation Government to look at the forestry industry with renewed optimism for Eeyou Istchee and the Region"

For more information about the MFFP and to learn more about our activities and achievements, visit us on the web at mffp.gouv.qc.ca and on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/ForetsFauneParcs

https://twitter.com/MFFP_Quebec

Sources: Carl Charest Acting Director of Communications and Press Officer Cabinet du ministre des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs et ministre responsable de la région de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue et de la région du Nord-du-Québec Tel.: 418-454-4817 carl.charest@mffp.gouv.qc.ca Joanne Ottereyes Communications Advisor Cree Nation Government Tel.: 514-861-5837 Email: jottereyes@cngov.ca

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs