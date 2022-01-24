Forum Equity Partners Engages Ryna to Make Renting Easier and Safer for Women

REIIF understands the difficulties women, especially those in their twenties and thirties, experience in the rental housing market. Women are transitioning into new careers, new cities, and new stages of life and are sometimes forced to alter their living situations. Finding a place in the city can be daunting, unsafe, and emotionally draining. Awareness of these difficulties led REIIF to partner with Ryna on providing women with a supportive and enhanced rental experience.

"Ryna provides women with beautiful, comfortable, and safe rental housing," said Sheryl Song, Co-Founder and CEO of Ryna. "We provide women with tenant support, furnished common areas, and our proprietary roommate matching algorithm greatly improves roommate compatibility. Our mission is to empower women to pave their own independent path and create a life they love. Although our company is focused on making renting easier and safer for women, we welcome anyone who supports our mission to join our community," she added.

"True to our impact-driven asset management goals, REIIF is committed to ensuring its properties are accessible to the diverse groups that make up Canada's population," said Aly Damji, Forum Partner – Real Estate. "We're proud to partner with Ryna on this centrally-located Montreal property, adding to our existing collaboration with Ryna in Toronto."

REIIF's multi-unit residential Latin Quarter property located at 365-369 Ontario Street East has 26-units, includes at-grade retail, and is located near Berri-UQAM Metro station, UQAM university, and l'Université de Montreal's CHUM hospital. REIIF will be investing in the property through a host of energy-efficient retrofits while also upgrading apartment units and common areas.

About Forum Real Estate Income and Impact Fund

REIIF, managed by Forum Asset Management Inc., is an open-ended fund focused on Canadian residential real estate. REIIF aims to provide regular current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private real estate. REIIF's investments are focused on multi-family apartments, purpose-built student accommodations, and co-living communities. The fund seeks to target supply-constrained markets to ensure diversity and resiliency of income. The fund will also strive to deliver a sector-leading impact and ESG-driven portfolio that will enhance yields, asset values and future-proof the portfolio.

About Forum Equity Partners

Forum is an investor, developer and asset manager with a focus on real estate, infrastructure, and private equity. Since its founding in 1996, Forum has worked with its partners to pursue value-added and opportunistic investments and achieve aggressive growth through innovation and active management. Forum is committed to exploring innovative and sustainable opportunities that deliver Extraordinary Outcomes™ to its stakeholders. Forum's assets under management represent approximately C$1.6 billion in enterprise value. Visit: www.forumequitypartners.com.

About Ryna Living

Ryna is reinventing the rental experience for women and is a Canadian BIPOC/women owned & led venture. Ryna's co-living and apartment rental platform leverages technology to make renting easier and safer for people who identify as women, while giving them the proper tools to pave their own path and build a life they love. Visit: www.theryna.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The information contained in this news release is for informational purposes only; is not investment, financial or other advice; and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. This news release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities, nor shall any part of this news release form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities of Forum's REIIF. This news release does not constitute any form of commitment, recommendation, representation, or warranty on the part of any person. No reliance should be placed on the completeness of the information contained in this news release. This news release is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters concerning REIIF. Please visit www.forumequitypartners.com/reiif for more information.

This news release contains forward-looking information regarding REIIF and its business, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect current expectations and assumptions. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, without limitation, risks regarding the Company's ability to bring its products to commercial production, natural health products and digital health industries, and the risks presented by the highly regulated and competitive market concerning the development, production, sale and use of the Company's products. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation.

For further information: Greg Spafford, REIIF Fund Head, 416-884-7251, [email protected]; Sheryl Song, Ryna Co-Founder and CEO, 647-472-0489, [email protected]