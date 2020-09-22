Forty Creek Crafts True Canadian Flavour with Release of Nanaimo Bar Cream

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Inspired by the heart of British Columbia, Forty Creek's newest Nanaimo Bar Cream pays tribute in name and flavour to the iconic West Coast dessert.

The Nanaimo Bar Cream joins Forty Creek's award-winning Cream liqueur family. (CNW Group/Forty Creek Whisky)

Forty Creek has been dedicated to expanding their product lineup since laying their first stocks in 1992, and their Cream brand is currently one of Canada's fastest growing liqueurs. With limited releases and new iterations of fan-favourites throughout the years, devotees following this journey will be thrilled with the latest Cream family Innovation. As the winner of the New York International Spirits Competition award "Canada Whiskey Distillery of the Year", Forty Creek has created yet another palate-pleaser to join its award-winning Cream liqueur, whose accolades include seven gold medals and six "Flavoured Whisky of the Year" titles.

"Expanding our Cream spirit lineup has been one of our top priorities, so it's a happy and much anticipated milestone to release the Nanaimo bar inspired cream liqueur," says Forty Creek Master Blender Bill Ashburn, who was recently recognized as winner of the "Canada Master Whiskey Blender of the Year" at the New York International Spirits Competition. "We knew fans would fall in love with the combination of Nanaimo bar flavour notes and our Cream Liqueur taste. We wanted to offer aficionados an exciting new taste, blended with a familiar favourite."

The decadent new flavour boasts hints of wafer, coconut, chocolate ganache, rich custard, and nuts. To the nose, fans will smell cocoa, coconut, and a slight hint of graham cracker. The beautiful finish and light palate of luxurious milk chocolate and butter is best served neat or on the rocks and complements coffees and cocktails alike.

A permanent addition to the Forty Creek portfolio, consumers can sip the Nanaimo Bar Cream year-round starting at the end of September 2020 in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta for $29.95 CAD. In October 2020, the Nanaimo Bar Cream will be released for national distribution.

About Campari Group

Campari Canada serves as the nationally-focused extension of global beverage leader, Campari Group. Designed to fortify the Campari Group legacy across the national landscape, Campari Canada serves as owner, importer, and marketer of a diverse portfolio of over 30 internationally-recognized brands spanning across all fine spirits categories. Among them is Canadian spirits company, Forty Creek Distillery Ltd., known for its award-winning range of complex yet approachable whiskies. With the Grimsby, Ontario-based Forty Creek location serving as the company's bottling plant and warehouse, and corporate office headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village, Campari Canada continues in the Group's steadfast commitment to building lifestyle brands and people with passion. Its portfolio of internationally-renowned brands includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Bulldog Gin, Campari, Cinzano, Forty Creek, Grand Marnier, Glen Grant, SKYY Vodka, Espolòn Tequila, and Wild Turkey.

http://www.camparigroup.com/. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

SOURCE Forty Creek Whisky

For further information: Media Contact: bicom Communications, Liana Timbol, [email protected], 416.504.1440 ext. 210