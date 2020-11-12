Forty Creek Celebrates Three New International Whisky Awards, Including "Canada Master Whiskey Blender of the Year"

Over his 33 years experience in a distillery setting, Master Blender Bill Ashburn has finessed all facets of whisky making, from blending to product development. His skillset has helped Forty Creek evolve into one of the fastest growing whisky brands across North America. He remains deeply entrenched in the Forty Creek process, from aging to blending, certifying each whisky with his discerning stamp of approval. The esteemed "Canada Master Whiskey Blender of the Year" award is well-deserved for Ashburn, whose passion hasn't wavered since helping develop the first Forty Creek whiskies 20 years ago.

"Forty Creek's dedication goes far beyond the creation process, extending into the homes of whisky lovers across the country. We strive to craft an experience for our fanbase to savour," says Ashburn. "To receive not one but three awards at the New York International Spirts Competition speaks to the hard work we distill into every bottle and we're grateful to receive the recognition."

Forty Creek's Barrel Select, their original whisky, received a Gold Medal – adding to the product's long list of accolades over the last two decades. Along with international and Canadian medals and awards, this whisky – boasting robust flavours of vanilla, honey and cocoa – continues to fulfill fans with its memorable flavour profile.

To top off their NYISC sweep, Forty Creek received "Canada Whiskey Distillery of the Year", an award that speaks both to their product offering and their successful in-market presence since their first whisky was released in 2000. This accolade adds to a growing list of top international and Canadian Whisky Awards, including three "Whisky of the Year" awards in the last decade and, most recently, "Whisky of the Decade" for Forty Creek Confederation Oak and "Whisky Maker of the Decade" for Forty Creek.

Forty Creek is committed to providing Canadians with the best tasting whisky, taking exceptional care throughout every stage of the process. It's with the utmost pride that Bill and the Forty Creek family hope to bring exceptional taste to consumers and continue their decorated run as one of Canada's top whiskies.

