Fortress Global Enterprises Inc. Announces Voting Results for its 2019 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Fortress Global Enterprises Inc. ("Fortress Global" or the "Company") (TSX:FGE) (OTCQX:FTPLF) announces that the following five directors were elected at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 28, 2019 (the "Meeting"):

NOMINEE % VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD Joe Nemeth 71.21% 28.79% Anil Wirasekara 99.94% 0.06% Terrence P. Kavanagh 98.50% 1.50% Gerald Gaetz 98.51% 1.49% Ezra Gardner 99.94% 0.06%

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved: (i) the fixing of the number of directors of the Company at five; (ii) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; (iii) all unallocated options issuable pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and certain previously exercised options by way of cashless exercise to again be made available for issuance under the Company's Stock Option Plan, and authorized the Company to grant options thereunder until May 28, 2022; and (iv) all unallocated units issuable pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan, and authorized the Company to grant units thereunder until May 28, 2022.

A total of 8,800,850 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 58.82% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. A formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Mr. Giovanni Iadeluca, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, gave a presentation about the Company after the formal business portion of the Meeting was completed. The presentation is available on the Company's website at www.fortressge.com.

About Fortress Global

Fortress Global operates its dissolving pulp business at the Fortress Specialty Cellulose Inc. mill located in Thurso, Québec, Canada, which also operates in the renewable energy generation sector through its cogeneration facility. Fortress Global operates its bioproducts business through Fortress Advanced Bioproducts Inc., which has laboratory and pilot plant facilities in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

SOURCE Fortress Global Enterprises Inc.

For further information: about Fortress Global, please visit us at www.fortressge.com or contact us at 604-904-2328 or info@fortressge.com.

Related Links

www.fortressge.com

