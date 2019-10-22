Fortress Global Enterprises Announces Receipt of Notice of Delisting Review From TSX

TSX: FGE

VANCOUVER, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Fortress Global Enterprises Inc. ("Fortress" or the "Company") (TSX: FGE) (OTCQX: FTPLF) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has notified the Company that it is reviewing the eligibility of the Company's securities for continued listing on the TSX pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Company Manual (the "Manual").

The Company is being reviewed under the TSX's remedial review process and has been granted 120 days to comply with all requirements for continued listing. If the Company cannot demonstrate that it meets applicable TSX requirements set out in the Manual on or before February 18, 2020, the Company's securities will be delisted 30 days from such date. The Company's listed shares (TSX – "FGE") and convertible debentures (TSX – "FGE.DB.A") will continue to trade on the TSX during the remedial review process. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully regain compliance with the TSX listing requirements within this time period, in which case the Company's common shares and convertible debentures would cease to trade on the TSX; however, the Company is exploring alternative listing platforms but there is no assurance that such securities may be eligible to trade on any other trading platform.

The TSX notification and review does not affect the Company's business operations or applicable Canadian reporting requirements.

Fortress operates its dissolving pulp business at the FSC Mill located in Thurso, Québec, which also operates in the renewable energy generation sector through its cogeneration facility. Fortress operates its bioproducts business through Fortress Advanced Bioproducts Inc., which has laboratory and pilot plant facilities in Vancouver, British Columbia.

