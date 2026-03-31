FortisBC supports energy-efficiency project at YVR

High‑efficiency upgrades and Renewable Natural Gas drive expected reductions in energy use and emissions at major B.C. transportation hub

SURREY, BC, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is advancing its commitment to a lower carbon future thanks to support from FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) that helped fund the airport's new heating system energy-efficiency upgrades in the International Terminal Building. The project reflects the strong collaboration between the two organizations as they work together to reduce emissions and modernize one of B.C.'s critical transportation hubs.

YVR has installed high-efficiency heating to help lower energy use and keep travellers comfortable. (CNW Group/FortisBC Energy Inc.)

"YVR has installed high-efficiency heating to help lower energy use and keep travellers comfortable while they're in the terminals," said Joe Mazza, vice president, energy supply and resource development, FortisBC. "They are also subscribing to designated Renewable Natural Gas1 to help lower overall greenhouse gas emissions. Realizing opportunities like this are how we are helping our customers reduce their energy use while making progress towards a lower carbon energy future."

The upgrades will support both the domestic and international terminals while using significantly less gas. By enabling YVR to lower the operating temperature of its terminal heating system, the upgrades reduce energy loss and improve overall system performance. Combined with YVR's commitment to voluntarily subscribing to up to 100 per cent designated Renewable Natural Gas for terminal heating, the airport is taking meaningful steps to lower associated emissions.

"The upgrades to our heating system are another important step in YVR's Roadmap to Net Zero 2030," said Alana Lawrence, vice president, communications, environment and Indigenous Relations, YVR. "By investing in high-efficiency heating equipment and transitioning terminal heating to Renewable Natural Gas, we are reducing energy use and emissions while continuing to provide a comfortable, reliable experience for travellers and employees. We value FortisBC's partnership as we modernize our infrastructure and advance a lower carbon future."

Altogether, the improvements are expected to reduce YVR's natural gas use by more than 12,000 gigajoules annually, enough energy to heat around 130 B.C. homes a year. They are also expected to lower emissions by approximately 700 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent and save an estimated $175,000 in annual operating costs.

To learn more about YVR's Journey to Net Zero, please visit yvr.ca.

For more information on FortisBC, go to fortisbc.com.

FortisBC Energy Inc. is a regulated utility focused on providing safe, reliable and affordable energy, including natural gas and propane and continuing to acquire renewable and lower carbon energy, such as natural gas designated as Renewable Natural Gas. FortisBC Energy Inc. employs around 2,160 British Columbians and serves approximately 1,098,400 customers across British Columbia. FortisBC Energy Inc. owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities and approximately 51,700 kilometres of gas transmission and distribution lines. FortisBC Energy Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electricity and gas utility industry. FortisBC Energy Inc. uses the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC Energy Inc., visit fortisbc.com. For further information on Fortis Inc., visit fortisinc.com.

fortisbc.com

@fortisBC

__________________________________________ 1Renewable Natural Gas (also called RNG or biomethane) is produced in a different manner than conventional natural gas. It is derived from biogas, which is produced from decomposing organic waste from landfills, agricultural waste and wastewater from treatment facilities. The biogas is captured and cleaned to create RNG. When RNG is added to North America's natural gas system, it mixes with conventional natural gas. This means we're unable to direct RNG to a specific customer. But the more RNG is added to the gas system, the less conventional natural gas is needed, thereby reducing the use of fossil fuels and overall greenhouse gas emissions.

SOURCE FortisBC Energy Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT: Diana Sorace, Senior advisor, corporate communications, FortisBC, Phone: 604-328-0709, Email: [email protected]; 24-hour media line: 1-855-FBC-NEWS or 1-855-322-6397