FortisBC named one of BC's Top Employers for 2025

SURREY, BC, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - FortisBC, British Columbia's largest energy provider, has been recognized for the second year in a row as one of BC's Top Employers in rankings by Mediacorp Canada Inc. The honour highlights FortisBC's commitment to providing an exceptional workplace for its employees as it helps lead the energy transition in British Columbia.

In achieving the BC's Top Employers designation, FortisBC was compared to its peer organizations throughout the province in rankings based on which ones offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs such as initiatives around workplace culture, benefits and community involvement.

"Being recognized as one of BC's Top Employers for the second year in a row is a testament to the work we're doing to elevate the experience of our employees and the variety of programs we offer that allow us to cultivate talent and lead our business forward," said Andrea Cadogan, vice-president, people at FortisBC.

"We recognize that our employees are the energy behind our success and I'm proud of our approach of continuously understanding the needs of our more than 2,700 employees and advancing our work in the areas that this award celebrates."

FortisBC is a Canadian-owned, British Columbia-based company that delivers safe, reliable and affordable energy to nearly 1.3 million customers in 135 B.C. communities, and 58 First Nations communities across 150 Traditional Territories. The utility is British Columbia's largest energy provider.

Mediacorp Canada Inc.'s annual B.C.'s Top Employers project recognizes employers according to criteria including workplace, work atmosphere and social; health, financial and benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training; and community involvement.

FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc., both regulated utilities, do business as FortisBC, and are focused on providing safe, reliable and affordable energy, including natural gas, electricity, Renewable Natural Gas and propane. FortisBC employs approximately 2,714 British Columbians and serves nearly 1.3 million customers in 135 British Columbian communities, and 58 First Nations communities across 150 Traditional Territories. FortisBC owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities, four regulated hydroelectric generating plants, approximately 7,300 kilometres of transmission and distribution power lines and approximately 51,600 kilometres of gas transmission and distribution lines. FortisBC is indirectly, wholly owned by Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electricity and gas utility industry. FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc. use the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC, visit fortisbc.com . For further information on Fortis Inc., visit fortisinc.com .

