Fortifi Food Processing Solutions Completes Acquisition of Area 52

Fortifi, a global food technology company, adds Area 52, a Canadian manufacturer of crustacean processing equipment, to its portfolio of automation solutions for the food industry.

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Fairing Group, a boutique M&A advisory firm specializing in mid-market mergers and acquisitions, is pleased to announce Area 52's acquisition by Fortifi Food Processing Solutions ("Fortifi"), a KKR portfolio company.

The acquisition enables Fortifi to further expand its solution set to drive growth and innovation in food categories with global reach and application.

"Area 52's innovative machine designs increase worker safety, protein quality and processing yields. As an industry partner, Area 52 provides valuable automation capabilities to a growing crustacean and seafood market at a time when labor shortages challenge traditional harvesting processes," said Massimo Bizzi, Chief Executive Officer of Fortifi.

"We welcome this opportunity to grow within the Fortifi family and expand our global reach," said Tim Fogarty, Founder of Area 52. "We share Fortifi's dedication to innovative, customer-centered product design and service."

All Area 52 employees will join Fortifi's broad-based ownership program, which provides employees with the opportunity to participate in the benefits of equity ownership.

The Fairing Group served as exclusive financial advisor to Area 52. McInnes Cooper served as legal counsel to Area 52. EY Parthenon provided financial and tax due diligence to Fortifi. Stewart McKelvey served as legal counsel to Fortifi.

About Area 52

Headquartered in Moncton, New Brunswick, Area 52 is a leading manufacturer of automated crustacean processing equipment, specializing in solutions for lobster and crab production. Area 52 offers a strong portfolio of proprietary and patented equipment and technology for automated washing, netting, scoring / cutting, and butchering. These automated systems enable processors to complete full lines including packaging, pick-and-place robots, and material handling to provide strong manufacturing ROIs from animal harvesting to final customer shipment. For more information, please visit: www.area52.ca.

About Fortifi Food Processing Solutions

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas and operating worldwide, Fortifi is a leading platform of automated food processing equipment and automation solutions. Fortifi serves customers worldwide through its global manufacturing and service footprint, and drives improvements in yield, productivity, food quality, and worker safety for many of the world's largest food producers. Fortifi's growing portfolio includes Bettcher Industries, Frontmatec, MHM Automation, Nothum Food Processing Systems, REICH Thermoprozesstechnik GmbH, LIMA (Les Innovations Mecaniques Alimentaires) and Kais Software. For more information, please visit: www.fortififoodsolutions.com.

About The Fairing Group

The Fairing Group is a Toronto based M&A advisory firm specializing in mid-market mergers and acquisitions across North America. The firm focuses on buy-side and sell-side M&A advisory, fractional corporate development, and capital markets and corporate finance for independent businesses, private equity investors, and portfolio company management. For more information, please visit www.fairinggroup.com.

